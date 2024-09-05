U.S. Chamber of Commerce names Nebraska's largest African American-owned business among America's Top 100 Small Businesses

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO— its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, today announced North End Teleservices was chosen for the CO—100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list. North End Teleservices is Nebraska's largest African American-owned business.

North End Teleservices was selected out of more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee culture. The list includes a diverse array of small businesses of all sizes and industries located in 31 states and Washington, D.C. 

"This achievement furthers the complete joy that I feel knowing we are accomplishing our mission of Creating Jobs and Changing Lives. It's not just $377MM in economic impact, it's the lives that have been changed for the better. It's first graduations, first homes, and first careers that is changing individuals, families, and communities," says Carmen Tapio, Founder and CEO of North End Teleservices.

The CO—100 honorees receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unmatched access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community-building and networking opportunities.  

On October 8, North End Teleservices and other CO—100 Honorees will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO—100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One overall CO—100 Top Business will receive $25,000.  

"As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."
About North End Teleservices 
North End Teleservices, LLC, is an omnichannel global provider of outsourced contact center services to government and commercial sectors. The company is committed to Creating Jobs and Changing Lives. North End is a certified woman-owned, minority-owned, HUBZone and Enterprise Zone business that serves as an extension of its clients' brands and service delivery model. Working with small and large B2B, B2C, and government agencies, North End customizes contact center operations to meet every client's specific needs.

