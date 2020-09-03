U.S. Money Reserve Releases Exclusive Offering of the Iwo Jima Coin Series

"The US Mint has recently reduced the production of precious metals including gold and silver coins," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "Thankfully U.S. Money Reserve has planned accordingly for such a scenario and is offering an exclusive opportunity to own coveted Iwo Jima commemorative coins."

The Mint's West Point complex in New York is taking measures to keep production and employees safe. The facility is no longer able to produce gold and silver coins at the same time, forcing it to choose one metal over the other. These recent events moved U.S. Money Reserve to offer this opportunity to increase assets.

The silver Piedfort coin, as well as the 1 oz gold Iwo Jima commemorative count, inspired by the iconic image inspired by Joe Rosenthal's famous photograph of U.S. soldiers raising the American flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

"Our intention is to provide customers our first-ever gold and silver series of legal tender coins to celebrate the heroic Battle of Iwo Jima," Roberts said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime series that beautifully honors one of the most iconic moments of WWII; proceeds from this series benefit the WWII Foundation."

U.S. Money Reserve has long supported our nation's veterans and significant moments in history. Participating in this limited time offer of the 1 oz. Iwo Jima gold bullion coin and oz. Silver Piedfort Iwo Jima Coin is a way for all Americans to join in paying tribute to this historic occasion and honor the brave veterans who fought to protect freedom.

