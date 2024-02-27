U.S. News & World Report Acquires Culture Trip Website

News provided by

U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

27 Feb, 2024, 10:08 ET

Strategic investment expands the company's travel content services.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a global leader in consumer advice and decision support, today announced the acquisition of TheCultureTrip.com, a premier travel website with thousands of curated travel guides and a marketplace for tours all across the world. TheCultureTrip.com is the latest addition to U.S. News' travel franchise, which includes rankings, trips and advice to empower travelers with information to help them decide where they want to go, choose how to get there, where to stay and things to do. 

Founded in London in 2011, Culture Trip curates experiences across the globe in addition to its 75,000+ travel-related articles about destinations large and small. With millions of monthly users and over three million app downloads, Culture Trip has a passionate and dedicated audience.

"As we continue to find ways to help people make informed decisions, the Culture Trip website is a natural extension of our U.S. News Travel business," said Eric Gertler, U.S. News Executive Chairman & CEO. "Consumers want information they can trust and resources they can rely on when planning a trip. This acquisition now empowers millions of travelers with the tools they need to find the best value and experience."

TheCultureTrip.com was acquired from Culture Trip Travel UK Ltd., a travel-related holding company. The website and small, insider-led group trips will continue to operate under the Culture Trip brand. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"The Culture Trip mission is to connect people through expert reviewed destinations globally and is considered one of the most 'insider' resources for travelers deciding where they want to have the best experience. Adding to this, the ability to experience the travel recommendations via our small, insider-led group trips makes Culture Trip a holistic travel platform," said Ana Jakimovska, CEO, Culture Trip Travel UK Ltd. "We are thrilled about the expertise and resources U.S. News brings in helping us fulfill this mission."

More than 50 million travelers visit travel.USNews.com each year to research hotels, vacations, cruises, travel rewards and tours and attractions. The Culture Trip website joins a suite of services developed by U.S. News for travelers, including GoToSea and worldwide travel guides.

U.S. News Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Neil Maheshwari led the acquisition for U.S. News. "This is a core strategic acquisition for U.S. News," said Maheshwari. "When combined with our travel vertical and our GoToSea cruise website, Culture Trip's  potential will be unlocked with the ultimate goal of better serving today's global traveler."

Culture Trip Travel UK Ltd. was exclusively advised by Lazarus Consulting, a boutique M&A advisory firm.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Culture Trip
Culture Trip was created to inspire people to go beyond their cultural boundaries and experience what makes a place, its people and culture, special, unique and meaningful. An essential travel companion, Culture Trip has evolved as a travel e-commerce brand with content at its core. Culture Trip inspires people and enables them to turn this inspiration directly into reality – all in one place via booking unique, insider-led, small group trips curated with care for the planet.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

Also from this source

U.S. News Releases 2024 Best Online Programs

U.S. News Releases 2024 Best Online Programs

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2024 Best Online Programs rankings. Designed for individuals ...
U.S. News Reveals the 2024 Best Hotels

U.S. News Reveals the 2024 Best Hotels

U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Vacations, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today revealed its 14th annual rankings of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.