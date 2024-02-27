U.S. News & World Report Acquires Culture Trip Website

Strategic investment expands the company's travel content services.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a global leader in consumer advice and decision support, today announced the acquisition of TheCultureTrip.com , a premier travel website with thousands of curated travel guides and a marketplace for tours all across the world. TheCultureTrip.com is the latest addition to U.S. News' travel franchise, which includes rankings, trips and advice to empower travelers with information to help them decide where they want to go, choose how to get there, where to stay and things to do.

Founded in London in 2011, Culture Trip curates experiences across the globe in addition to its 75,000+ travel-related articles about destinations large and small. With millions of monthly users and over three million app downloads, Culture Trip has a passionate and dedicated audience.

"As we continue to find ways to help people make informed decisions, the Culture Trip website is a natural extension of our U.S. News Travel business," said Eric Gertler, U.S. News Executive Chairman & CEO. "Consumers want information they can trust and resources they can rely on when planning a trip. This acquisition now empowers millions of travelers with the tools they need to find the best value and experience."

TheCultureTrip.com was acquired from Culture Trip Travel UK Ltd., a travel-related holding company. The website and small, insider-led group trips will continue to operate under the Culture Trip brand. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"The Culture Trip mission is to connect people through expert reviewed destinations globally and is considered one of the most 'insider' resources for travelers deciding where they want to have the best experience. Adding to this, the ability to experience the travel recommendations via our small, insider-led group trips makes Culture Trip a holistic travel platform," said Ana Jakimovska, CEO, Culture Trip Travel UK Ltd. "We are thrilled about the expertise and resources U.S. News brings in helping us fulfill this mission."

More than 50 million travelers visit travel.USNews.com each year to research hotels, vacations, cruises, travel rewards and tours and attractions. The Culture Trip website joins a suite of services developed by U.S. News for travelers, including GoToSea and worldwide travel guides .

U.S. News Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Neil Maheshwari led the acquisition for U.S. News. "This is a core strategic acquisition for U.S. News," said Maheshwari. "When combined with our travel vertical and our GoToSea cruise website, Culture Trip's potential will be unlocked with the ultimate goal of better serving today's global traveler."

Culture Trip Travel UK Ltd. was exclusively advised by Lazarus Consulting, a boutique M&A advisory firm.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Culture Trip

Culture Trip was created to inspire people to go beyond their cultural boundaries and experience what makes a place, its people and culture, special, unique and meaningful. An essential travel companion, Culture Trip has evolved as a travel e-commerce brand with content at its core. Culture Trip inspires people and enables them to turn this inspiration directly into reality – all in one place via booking unique, insider-led, small group trips curated with care for the planet.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.