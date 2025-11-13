U.S. News & World Report Announces 2026 Best Nursing Homes Ratings

Expanded methodology provides comprehensive quality assessment for both post-acute rehabilitation and long-term care needs.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Nursing Homes ratings . The new edition evaluates nearly 15,000 U.S. nursing homes and recognizes fewer than 19% as "Best Nursing Homes" in "Short-Term Rehabilitation," "Long-Term Care" or both.

The 2026 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes proprietary ratings feature a significant methodology update, expanding both the Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care ratings to include 17 distinct quality measures each. These measures capture post-acute care quality, nurse staffing consistency and patient-centered outcomes.

Skilled nursing facilities offer crucial care for both rehabilitation and nursing patients, providing assistance with activities of daily living – such as medication management, physical rehabilitation and chronic disease management – for both short-term recovery and long-term residency.

Since its debut in 2009, the annual Best Nursing Homes analysis from U.S. News has served as a key resource, providing trusted, data-driven insights to families – in consultation with their health care providers – seeking the best options for either short-term rehabilitation or comprehensive long-term care.

"Choosing a nursing facility, whether for post-acute rehabilitation – such as recovering from surgery like a hip replacement, a serious injury like a fracture or managing the aftermath of a stroke – or long-term residency, is one of the most crucial health care decisions a family can make," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

"This year's Best Nursing Homes ratings are the most comprehensive yet, with a significantly expanded portfolio of performance measures that offer families an even more holistic assessment of quality for both short-term rehab and long-term care," Harder added.

Of note in the 2026 Best Nursing Homes ratings, on average:

U.S. News Best Nursing Homes provide 20% more total staffing per resident per day compared to the national average.

Top-performing skilled nursing facilities offer 80% more physical therapy per resident per day than the national average.

Top-rated nursing homes have a 15% lower rate of hospitalizations for long-term residents compared to the national average.

Rehab patients at the highest-performing skilled nursing facilities have a 33% lower rate of emergency room visits compared to the national average.

Note: Averages are calculated by U.S. News from data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The following 20 metropolitan areas, listed in alphabetical order, have the greatest number of Best Nursing Homes in the U.S.:

