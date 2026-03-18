U.S. News & World Report Announces 2026 Lending Awards

The 2026 awards address the economic turbulence and changing student loan policies by featuring three new Editors' Choice Awards.

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Lending Awards, with winners across 16 categories, including three new Editors' Choice awards: "Best Lender for Emergencies," "Best Lender for Buying Now and Refinancing Later" and "Best Private Student Loans for Aspiring Nurses."

After a year riddled with cross-industry layoffs, changing student loan policies and rising costs of daily essentials, wallets across the country are strained. The 2026 Lending Awards address an active, turbulent economy for millions of impacted Americans, highlighting mortgage, student and personal lenders.

"A 2026 U.S. News survey found that 43 percent of Americans do not have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense," said Greg Garrison, consumer banking analyst at U.S. News. "The data goes on to reveal that the median emergency fund balance in respondents' savings accounts has been sliced in half since this time last year. The 2026 Lending Awards offer resources for consumers who need additional financial support and advice for people wanting to know what their options are."

For those in immediate financial need, the Editors' Choice: Best Lender for Emergencies goes to U.S. Bank. In addition to receiving high overall scores, the institution funds its personal loans in as little as one day. It also offers a payday alternative loan program for bank customers seeking small-dollar loans, and these loans may be funded in minutes.

With spring homebuying season kicking off, Fifth Third Bank secured the Editors' Choice: Best Lender for Buying Now and Refinancing Later. Through its Rate Drop Protector Program, eligible borrowers can buy a home now and have their lender closing costs waived if they refinance within a certain time frame.

The Editors' Choice: Best Private Student Loans for Aspiring Nurses went to College Ave and coincides with the commencement of new borrowing caps for students in the 2026-2027 academic year.

2026 U.S. News Lending Awards Winners

*See the full list of the Lending Award winners here.

U.S. News determined the winning institutions for each category using comprehensive, data-driven methodologies, evaluating affordability, eligibility requirements, customer service for lenders and more. For additional information about each category, read the awards methodologies for mortgages, personal and student loans.

U.S. News also publishes in-depth personal finance and loans content to help consumers make the best financial decisions for them. Consumers can find advice about mortgage rate forecasting, personal and student loans, and much more.

The U.S. News Lending Awards can also be found on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram using #LendingAwards.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.