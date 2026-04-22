U.S. News Announces the 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

In honor of Earth Day and with gas prices soaring, 19 models highlight the best and most efficient electrified vehicles on the market.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards. Despite the end of EV incentives, consumers' interest in hybrids and electrified vehicles has been steadily increasing, particularly given the soaring price of gas. The 2026 awards include 15 newly expanded categories, recognizing 19 winners chosen for their mix of quality, efficiency and value.

"Customers feel stretched every time they fill up at the pump, and there are more electric and hybrid options than ever. The 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards are designed to help consumers make informed choices and save money with vehicles they'll like," said Tony Markovich, U.S. News senior editor, Autos. "This year's awards categories were expanded to better suit a broader set of buyers' needs, and the winners stand out as leaders in sustainability, sophistication and value."

There are now enough electrified choices that meet award criteria to break our existing categories out by size, with the aim of helping consumers find an efficient vehicle that meets all of their needs. While a small hybrid car might be the most efficient, it won't fit everyone's life. There are now subcompact, compact and midsize hybrid SUVs, and multiple size categories of EVs and luxury models. In addition, as families increasingly turn toward environmentally friendly driving options and look to save money on fuel, the 2026 awards introduce the Best Hybrid Minivan class.

Hyundai and Kia lead the industry in 2026, earning three awards each. The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Hyundai Ioniq 5 each earned their third consecutive titles, leading the breakout Best Compact Hybrid SUV and Best Compact Electric SUV categories, respectively, while the Hyundai Ioniq 9 secured top honors in the Midsize Electric SUV breakout segment.

Kia stood out in the hybrid SUV categories, with the Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid taking home its second win as Best Compact Plug-In Hybrid SUV and the Kia Niro securing Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for the fifth time in the award's history. The redesigned 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid captured its first win in the Best Midsize Hybrid SUV breakout category, thanks in part to its excellent interior and tech.

Two other SUVs that secured top recognition this year were the Nissan Leaf as Best Subcompact Electric SUV and the Mazda CX-90 PHEV, which won Best Midsize Plug-In Hybrid SUV.

With high interior and fuel economy scores, the Toyota Sienna claimed the inaugural Best Hybrid Minivan title. An additional brand win goes to the Toyota Camry, which took home the award for Best Midsize Hybrid Car. The Honda Civic Hybrid celebrated its first-time victory as the Best Compact Hybrid Car, thanks to the vehicle's blend of performance, space, fuel efficiency and safety.

Returning categories for 2026 include the Best Luxury Electric Car, claimed by the Lucid Air, and Best Electric Truck, which went to the Rivian R1T for the first time. The Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid earned its debut triumph as Best Luxury Hybrid SUV.

To identify leaders for each of the 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars award categories, U.S. News evaluated 138 luxury and affordable hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars, SUVs and trucks. U.S. News considered gas mileage and range data from the EPA, pricing information and the consensus opinion of the automotive press, including our own industry experts. The winners are highly-rated for quality, efficiency and value in their respective segments. Read more about our ranking methodology here.

For more information on the Best Hybrid and Electric Cars, explore Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok using #BestCars.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.