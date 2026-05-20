U.S. News & World Report Announces Launch of 'Best Leaders' Podcast

Hosted by Eric Gertler, with NobleReach Foundation CEO Arun Gupta co-hosting debut episodes; nominations now open for the 2026 Best Leaders Awards.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the official launch of the U.S. News Best Leaders podcast. Produced in partnership with premium podcast and vodcast entertainment network Gemini XII, the series takes a deeper look into the outlooks, vision and principles of the country's best leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare, education, business and public service.

The podcast is hosted by Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News. For the highly anticipated debut of the series, the first four episodes will feature special guest co-host Arun Gupta, CEO of the NobleReach Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to inspiring top talent to drive innovation in public service and national security.

The debut of the Best Leaders franchise as a dynamic digital audio and video experience builds upon the legacy of the program, offering listeners and viewers unprecedented access to high-impact leadership strategies.

"We made the strategic decision to relaunch the U.S. News Best Leaders initiative in 2025 out of a profound recognition that our nation is navigating an era of unprecedented disruption," said Gertler. "We revived our Best Leaders franchise to serve as a compass – uncovering the specific frameworks, character traits and ethical foundations required to guide institutions forward today. This podcast allows us to bring those vital conversations to a global audience."

The initial episodes, co-hosted by Gertler and Gupta, dive deep into the reason why trust, honesty, humility, empathy and collaboration matter in leadership today. Featuring heavy-hitting and highly respected guests from across industry sectors, the conversations bridge the gap between emerging leaders and established icons.

"Co-hosting the launch of the Best Leaders podcast has been a remarkable opportunity to highlight the individuals who are not just managing organizations, but are actively transforming them to serve the public good," said Gupta. "These initial conversations lay down a blueprint for the next generation of purpose-driven innovators."

In conjunction with the podcast launch, nominations for the 2026 Best Leaders are now being accepted across education, business, public service and healthcare. The final honorees will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges and editorial experts, with the official announcement scheduled for late 2026.

The U.S. News Best Leaders podcast is available starting today on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and all major audio streaming platforms. New episodes will be released weekly.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About NobleReach Foundation

NobleReach Foundation is a civic leadership platform committed to rekindling a spirit of national service across all career stages. We believe the greatest challenges facing America demand technology, science, and business leaders fluent in government, industry, and academia – leaders who belong across sectors, not confined to one. We're a hub where current and aspiring leaders can connect to opportunities that can meet their ambition for personal success and their passion to impact the world through public service.

About Gemini XII

Gemini XII is a premier media production studio specializing in high-production, narrative-driven, and interview-format audio content. Partnering with top-tier brands and global authorities, Gemini XII delivers compelling storytelling that educates, inspires, and engages audiences worldwide.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.