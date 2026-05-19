U.S. News Announces the 2026-2027 Best Places to Live Rankings

Neighboring Indiana suburbs hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for the first time in the ranking's history.

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today published the 2026-2027 Best Places to Live rankings, evaluating U.S. cities based on affordability, desirability, job market and quality of life.

For the first time in the ranking's history, two neighboring suburbs secured the No. 1 and No. 2 placements. Just outside of Indianapolis, Carmel, Indiana, ranks No. 1 due to its high scores in desirability, affordability and job market. At No. 2, Fishers scored high in affordability and quality of life, and it carries a strong job market.

"The 2026-2027 Best Places to Live rankings offer consumers a look at places throughout the U.S. that might meet their needs for livability best," said Erika Giovanetti, consumer lending analyst at U.S. News & World Report. "Carmel and Fishers, Indiana, are two neighboring locations that offer residents a good quality of life without breaking the bank."

Texas had a strong showing in the top 10 due to high affordability scores, with four new cities making the list. Flower Mound and Frisco, both Dallas suburbs, secured the No. 3 and No. 9 spots, respectively. Flower Mound's high ranking was boosted by strong job market, desirability and affordability scores. Frisco performed well in desirability and quality of life. Leander ranked No. 8, benefiting from strong desirability and job market scores. Finally, Sugar Land jumped eight spots to No. 10, primarily driven by high desirability scores.

Other top-10 appearances include Ankeny, Iowa (No. 4); Johns Creek, Georgia (No. 5); Hoover, Alabama (No. 6); and Rochester Hills, Michigan (No. 7).

The 2026-2027 Best Places to Live were determined by a methodology that measures the city's job market, value, quality of life and desirability. These measures were weighted via a public survey of thousands of U.S. individuals who shared what they consider important in a place to live. The methodology also factors in data from U.S. News' internal resources, Applied Geographic Solutions and U.S. government agencies, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Emergency Management Agency and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Based on consumer sentiment, the weights were stack-ranked, measuring value, quality of life, desirability and job market. The 2026-2027 rankings also include U.S. News Best States data on economy and infrastructure to deepen consumer understanding of cities' standings on factors that contribute to overall quality of life.

"As prices of everyday goods continue to rise, consumers are considering affordability as a top priority when choosing a place to live," said Giovanetti. "While U.S. News' consumer survey indicated that quality of life and affordability were close in importance, cost-of-living concerns resulted in many Americans putting what they can afford above their aspirations."



Best Places to Live is part of U.S. News' Real Estate division, which helps individuals determine the best places to live, and places to retire, as well as better understand the housing market, determine their home value and work with a real estate agent.

2026-2027 U.S. News Best Places to Live – Top 10

*See the full rankings here.

Carmel, IN Fishers, IN Flower Mound, TX Ankeny, IA Johns Creek, GA Hoover, AL Rochester Hills, MI Leander, TX Frisco, TX Sugar Land, TX

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SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.