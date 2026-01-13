U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2026 Best Jobs

A new survey also reveals students prioritize mentorship and full-time opportunities.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Jobs. The rankings provide a look at the best jobs across 17 categories – from sectors such as technology, health care, business and creative services – to help job seekers at every level make the most informed career decisions. The rankings take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance, job safety, unemployment rate and salary.

Nurse Practitioner holds the No. 1 spot for the third year in a row due to the continuous need for professionals in health care roles.

"After a year of cross-industry layoffs and job market uncertainty, the 2026 Best Jobs rankings offer a resource for consumers to plan the best career moves for them," says Carly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News. "Careers in STEM remain strong in the 2026 rankings due to the persistent need for medical professionals. Nurse Practitioner maintains its No. 1 spot, due to immediate need, flexibility and strong 10-year outlook."

The rankings continue with Financial Manager at No. 2, and STEM careers in the remaining top five spots. IT Manager secured the No. 3 position, while Information Security Analyst and Physician Assistant took the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.

For the first time, U.S. News published the rankings alongside newly published data highlighting the most important factors prospective interns consider in their internship search.

"With the rapid industry adoption of AI and fiercely competitive job markets, U.S. News wants to help employers across industries better understand what the next generation of workers are seeking as they prepare for the workforce," says Chase. "From housing and transportation accessibility, to leveraging social media for talent sourcing, prospective employers can tailor their internship programs to meet the needs of the moment and secure budding top talent."

According to the survey of 1,740 students currently enrolled in school or recently graduated, full-time employment opportunities and access to mentorship are noted as the most important benefits in an internship. The data goes on to reveal that students are seeking opportunities providing practical work experience and specific skill development from midsized programs, and 85% of interns are said to prefer hybrid or fully in-person internship experiences. The survey was conducted by U.S. News between Sept. 18, 2025, and Nov. 11, 2025.

The 2026 Best Jobs overall and industry-specific rankings offer job seekers information on training and education requirements, median salary and job satisfaction across diverse sectors, including social services, education and construction. Best Jobs Without a College Degree and Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree are also offered for those who did not attend or finish college.

To determine the Best Jobs, U.S. News draws data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs are then scored using five component measures: future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. For further details on how the rankings were calculated, see the methodology.

2026 U.S. News Best Jobs Rankings Top Five

*See the full list of the Best Jobs here.

100 Best Jobs Best STEM Jobs Best Health Care Jobs 1. Nurse Practitioner 1. Nurse Practitioner 1. Nurse Practitioner 2. Financial Manager 2. IT Manager 2. Physician Assistant 3. IT Manager 3. Information Security Analyst 3. Speech-Language Pathologist 4. Information Security Analyst 4. Physician Assistant 4. Respiratory Therapist 5. Physician Assistant 5. Software Developer 5. Nurse Anesthetist





Best Business Jobs



1. Financial Manager



2. Management Analyst



3. Financial Advisor



4. Human Resources Manager



5. Logistician





