U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2026 Best Travel Insurance Companies

2026 ratings name the best companies for affordability, medical needs, international travel and more.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the Best Travel Insurance Companies for 2026 . The ratings highlight the top providers that offer superior financial protection and peace of mind for travelers in an era of heightened risk awareness.

With a 2025 U.S. News survey finding that 65% of consumers feel travel insurance is important, these ratings provide a crucial resource for travelers looking to protect their vacation investments.

"We're seeing roughly 50% of Americans investing in travel insurance as searches for coverage have steadily increased since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Erin Evans, managing editor of Travel at U.S. News. "Travelers are more risk-aware than ever and U.S. News' comprehensive evaluation helps them cut through the noise to find the most reliable and highly rated providers offering the right balance of coverage, value and customer service."

A selection of the 2026 honored companies includes:

Category Honored Travel Insurance Companies Best Travel Insurance Companies (Overall

Rating) Travelex Insurance Services, Seven Corners, World Nomads

Travel Insurance, Allianz Travel Insurance,

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, IMG Travel

Insurance, WorldTrips, Travel Insured International,

Faye, Tin Leg, HTH Travel Insurance Best International Travel Insurance

Companies Travelex Insurance Services, Seven Corners, Allianz

Travel Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection Most Affordable Travel Insurance

Companies Trawick International, Tin Leg, Berkshire Hathaway

Travel Protection, IMG Travel Insurance, AXA Assistance

USA, WorldTrips, Travel Insured International Best Cancel for Any Reason Travel

Insurance Companies Allianz Travel Insurance, Travelex Insurance Services,

Seven Corners, World Nomads Travel Insurance, IMG

Travel Insurance, WorldTrips, Travel Insured

International, Tin Leg, HTH Travel Insurance Best Medical Travel Insurance Companies Travelex Insurance Services, Seven Corners, IMG Travel

Insurance, WorldTrips, Travel Insured International,

HTH Travel Insurance

The full list of evaluated categories is below:

For 2026 Best Travel Insurance Companies, U.S. News assessed 45 providers based on an equally weighted average of three core data pillars: professional ratings, consumer ratings and credit rating scores. Specialized categories like Best International or Most Affordable include additional, strict requirements – such as minimum coverage limits or verified lowest average price quotes – to ensure the highest-rated companies meet specific traveler needs beyond overall reputation.

