U.S. News & World Report Reveals 2026 Best Online Programs Rankings

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today published the 2026 Best Online Programs rankings. Developed to provide prospective students with a data-driven path to advancing their career and knowledge, the new evaluation assesses nearly 1,850 online bachelor's and master's degree programs at regionally accredited institutions.

"Online education continues to be a vital path for professionals, parents and service members seeking to advance their careers and broaden their knowledge with necessary flexibility," says LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News. "The 2026 Best Online Programs rankings are an essential tool for prospective students, providing rigorous, independent analysis to help them choose a high-quality program that aligns with their personal and professional goals."

The rankings focus solely on degree-granting programs that are offered online, including bachelor's programs and several master's-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), engineering, information technology (including computer science), criminal justice, education and nursing.

The methodologies are different for each discipline, but all incorporate metrics assessing how well these programs are designed for distance learners and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable timeframe. That includes traditional college-age students, working parents, military service members, as well as established professionals and lifelong learners.

2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

BACHELOR'S PROGRAMS

1. University of Florida

2. University at Buffalo – SUNY

3. University of Illinois Chicago

MASTER'S PROGRAMS



MBA

1. Indiana University – Bloomington

2. Carnegie Mellon University

3. University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

Business, non-MBA

1. Carnegie Mellon University

2. University of Southern California

3. Texas A&M University – College Station

Information Technology

1. Columbia University

2. Johns Hopkins University

3. Rice University (tie)

3. Texas A&M University – College Station (tie)

Criminal Justice/Criminology

1. University of New Haven

2. University of California – Irvine

3. Texas Christian University (tie)

3. University of Massachusetts – Lowell (tie)

Education

1. Clemson University

2. University of Florida (tie)

2. University of Kansas (tie)

Engineering

1. University of California - Los Angeles

2. Purdue University - Main Campus

3. University of Illinois Urbana - Champaign

Nursing

1. The Ohio State University

2. Duke University (tie)

2. University of South Carolina (tie)

In addition to the rankings, U.S. News offers resources including the Online College Compare tool for researching and comparing distance education programs and the Scholarship Finder tool, which provides potential and current undergraduate students with access to financial aid options and more than 25,000 scholarships.

U.S. News also publishes year-round editorial content for online learners, including " The Cost of an Online Bachelor's Degree ," " 20 Online College Programs With the Most Faculty of Color ," " 20 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs " and " Top 20 Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required ". In addition, U.S. News offers " Getting In ," a newsletter for parents about the college admissions process that delivers smart strategies, insider information and stress-reducing guidance.

The Best Online Programs rankings serve a broader U.S. News mission of providing trusted information and rankings – such as Best High Schools , Best Colleges , Best Graduate Schools and Best Global Universities – to help students explore their education options.

For more information on the rankings, visit Best Online Programs and share the rankings using #BestOnline on X , TikTok , Instagram , Threads and Facebook .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.