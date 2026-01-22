U.S. News Unveils the 2026 Best Cars for the Money Awards

The 2026 awards expand to include 20 automotive categories amid an evolving electrified market.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Cars for the Money awards . The 2026 awards expanded to recognize cars, SUVs, trucks and minivans across 20 categories that deliver the strongest combination of quality, performance and value for today's buyers, up from 13 awards in previous years.

U.S. News will recognize the recipients of the Best Cars for the Money awards at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show on Thursday, January 22 at 2:00 p.m.

"Average new vehicle prices topped $50,000 in 2025 and consumers are clamoring for affordability," said Alex Kwanten , U.S. News Autos' managing editor. "The 2026 Best Cars for the Money awards reflect how value-conscious and choosy shoppers have become, and highlight the vehicles that are going to give them the most bang for the buck, winning both on quality and value."

This year's new and expanded categories highlight the growing demand for electrified and fuel-efficient vehicles and the increasing availability of such models. Since 2020, the market has ballooned from a handful of affordable hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs, to dozens of options across varying size and price segments.

The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid claimed the inaugural Best Compact Hybrid Car for the Money award, while the Chevrolet Equinox EV was recognized as the Best Compact EV SUV for the Money. The Toyota Camry won Best Midsize Hybrid Car for the Money and the Mazda CX-90 PHEV secured Best Midsize Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money, standing out for its strong value alongside a refined cabin and efficient electric range.

Two categories have been re-introduced to the awards lineup for 2026: Best Sports Car for the Money and Best Large SUV for the Money. Offering engaging performance and an accessible price point, the Toyota GR86 received the accolade for Best Sports Car for the Money. The Ford Expedition claimed Best Large SUV for the Money, recognized for its spacious interior, family-friendly technology and commanding performance.

Kia earned the most awards across all categories with seven total wins. The Kia Niro prevailed as the Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for the Money, while the Kia Sportage Hybrid and Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid secured top honors in the compact hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUV categories. The Kia K4 claimed Best Compact Car for the Money, and the Kia EV9 took home the Best Midsize EV SUV for the Money award. Kia also dominated the midsize SUV segment, with the Kia Sorento named Best Midsize 3-Row SUV for the Money and the Kia Sorento Hybrid winning the trophy as Best Midsize Hybrid SUV for the Money.

The Honda Odyssey extended its Best Minivan for the Money winning streak to six consecutive years, reinforcing its reputation for family-friendly features and long-term value. The Honda Accord , a repeat standout in the Best Midsize Car for the Money category, showcases Honda's commitment to producing reliable, budget-conscious sedans. Hyundai matched Honda's strong showing this year with two wins, including the Hyundai Tucson , celebrating its third consecutive (and fifth overall) title as Best Compact SUV for the Money.

Nissan earned two honors, with the Nissan Murano named Best Midsize 2-Row SUV for the Money and the Nissan Kicks securing its first award as the Best Subcompact SUV for the Money.

In the truck categories, the Toyota Tacoma repeated as Best Midsize Pickup Truck for the Money, while the Ford F-150 earned Best Full-Size Pickup Truck for the Money. Both vehicles stand out for their versatility and range of powertrain options.

Each award winner has the best combination of quality and value in its class. U.S. News assesses quality based on the vehicle's overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings , which are built on a combination of data points like safety and reliability ratings, as well as U.S. News' in-house experience and the collective opinion of the automotive press. Value is measured by evaluating transaction price data and five-year projected ownership costs. Read more about the methodology here .

