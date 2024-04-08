U.S. News & World Report Debuts 2024 Money Awards

The inaugural awards address the fluctuating economy by featuring an editors' choice award for beating changing rates.

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its inaugural Money Awards , with winners across 38 categories.

Rocket Mortgage secured this year's 2024 Editors' Choice Award for Best Mortgage Lender for Changing Rates, earning high scores for eligibility and customer service.

According to a March 2024 U.S. News survey , mortgage rates are top of mind with homebuyers, with 67% saying that they're waiting for rates to fall before buying a home this year.

"Over the last year, mortgage rates soared above 7% and have only recently fallen below that level. So, it's important to find a flexible mortgage lender that can ride out this season of influx," said Erika Giovanetti , loans expert and reporter at U.S. News. "Rocket Mortgage offers a variety of loan options, including an extended rate lock program with a float-down option and customizable loan terms, making it a good choice for navigating oscillating interest rates."

This year, U.S. News combined its Credit Card Awards with its Banking, Investing Platforms and Lender Awards to form one Money Awards program.

"As the general cost of living continues to increase, wages remain stagnant for many consumers," said Giovanetti. "The 2024 Money Awards not only recognize institutions and products that are exceptional, but also provide consumers with informed insights on financial institutions that can best support their unique needs and personal finance-related goals."

2024 U.S. News Money Award Winners

*See the full list of the Money Award winners here .

U.S. News determined the winning institutions using comprehensive, data-driven methodologies including factors specific to their respective categories: annual percentage yield, ATM availability, customer complaints and more for banking; overall issuer satisfaction rating, APR, rewards earning process, and more for credit cards; usability, product and account offerings, customer support, research and tools, and fees for investing platforms; and affordability, eligibility and customer service for lenders. For more information, read the methodologies for Banking , Credit Cards , Investing Platforms and Lenders .

U.S. News also publishes in-depth personal finance, investing and loans content to help consumers make the best money-related decisions for them. Consumers can find advice about banking , credit cards , loans and much more .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.