U.S. News & World Report Names 2026 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

With more surgeries now performed in outpatient settings, the third annual ASC ratings provide a data-backed roadmap to top-performing facilities.

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health rankings and consumer advice, today named the 2026 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). These ratings serve as a vital resource for the millions of Americans opting for same-day surgical care in specialties including Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics & Spine and Urology.

For the first time, U.S. News' Orthopedics & Spine ratings include shoulder replacements. This addition reflects the growing trend of patients safely receiving advanced joint care in a convenient outpatient setting.

For the 2026 edition, U.S. News evaluated – in collaboration with Arcadia, a provider of advanced health data insights – 4,421 ASCs nationwide. Of those, 911 (21%) are designated as Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, a distinction reserved for those that meet rigorous standards for patient safety and clinical outcomes.

"As more complex procedures move out of the hospital and into community-based surgery centers, patients need a reliable way to evaluate their options," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "U.S. News' ratings are designed to give consumers peace of mind by highlighting the centers that consistently provide the highest level of care, from the moment a patient checks in to their successful recovery at home."

Highlights from the 2026 Data

Colonoscopy & Endoscopy: Patients treated at Best ASCs experienced on average 26% fewer serious complications compared to all ASCs evaluated by U.S. News.

Ophthalmology: Top-rated centers in this specialty saw on average a 40% reduction in severity-weighted complications compared to all ASCs evaluated by U.S. News.

Orthopedics & Spine: Best ASCs for bone and joint procedures had on average 29% fewer severity-weighted complications compared to all ASCs evaluated by U.S. News.

Urology: Top-rated urology centers had on average a 31% lower severity-weighted complication rate compared to all ASCs evaluated by U.S. News.

Note: Averages are calculated by U.S. News from data provided by Arcadia.

Top Regions for High-Performing Care

The following states and metropolitan areas feature the highest number of Best ASCs for 2026:

Top 10 States:

Top 10 Metro Areas:

While these ratings provide a data-driven starting point for research, patients should consult with their physician(s) to ensure the chosen facility aligns with the patient's specific clinical needs.

A full searchable directory of the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers is available at USNews.com; regional highlights are available here. Visit Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X using #BestASCs.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.