U.S. News & World Report Honors Top-Rated Communities in 2026 Best Senior Living Ratings

Fifth annual ratings recognize 1,614 top-rated communities.

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Senior Living ratings. The 2026 edition names 1,614 communities as Best Senior Living communities for their excellence in care and resident satisfaction.

Now in its fifth year, the Best Senior Living ratings from U.S. News assists older adults and their families in navigating the complex search for independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care retirement communities. These U.S. News ratings provide a starting point for families to make informed decisions together with their health care and financial advisors where appropriate, ensuring the selected community aligns with their unique circumstances.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive national survey of residents and their family members, fielded on behalf of U.S. News by authorized survey providers. For the 2026 edition, U.S. News assessed more than 3,000 senior living communities.

U.S. News evaluated critical aspects of community life, including:

Dining and Activities

Management and Staff Responsiveness

Overall Value and Social Engagement

Safety and Caregiving

"By 2030, one in five Americans will be of retirement age, and while every individual's path is different, many will eventually look to reside in a senior living community," said Liz Pearce, director, senior living at U.S. News. "Whether seeking an active independent lifestyle or specialized care, U.S. News' 2026 Best Senior Living ratings help families navigate these options by identifying communities where residents and their families reported the highest levels of satisfaction."

Top Metropolitan Areas for Senior Living

The following metropolitan areas, listed in alphabetical order, have the greatest number of Best Senior Living communities this year:

Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a "Best" rating from U.S. News, reflecting the viewpoints from over 540,000 consumer surveys. U.S. News also recognizes outstanding performance in several key areas with a High Performing accolade. These accolades are awarded to communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities nationwide for: caregiving; activities and enrichment; management and staff; food; and home-like environment, while also meeting other criteria. The full methodology report is available here.

A full searchable directory of the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings is available at USNews.com; regional highlights are available here. Visit Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok and X using #BestSeniorLiving.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.