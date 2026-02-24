U.S. News & World Report Identifies Top-Performing U.S. Home Health Agencies

More than 1,300 agencies recognized in Best Home Health debut.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today released its first-ever ratings for Best Home Health . This new evaluation provides a data-backed digital resource for millions of Americans seeking high-quality health care in the comfort of their own homes following a hospital stay or illness.

As the demand for post-acute care continues to rise, U.S. News evaluated over 12,000 Medicare-certified home health agencies across the country. The inaugural ratings highlight two key groups of providers that patients and their families should consider when navigating their care options, in consultation with their physicians:

High Performing: 1,319 agencies earned the Best Home Health distinction for exceeding expectations in care quality and patient experience.

1,319 agencies earned the Best Home Health distinction for expectations in care quality and patient experience. As Expected: 5,288 agencies met the U.S. News standards for care quality and patient experience.

"For patients recovering from surgery or managing a chronic condition, the quality of care they receive at home can be the difference between a successful recovery and a costly rehospitalization," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Families often must make crucial post-acute care decisions during stressful times and on very short notice. These new ratings are intended to serve as a helpful starting point, offering a clear view of agencies that have demonstrated a track record of positive patient outcomes and satisfied consumers."

How U.S. News Best Home Health agencies compare to the national average:

Faster Start Times: Best Home Health agencies began care on time for 99% of patients, beating the national average of 94%. Prompt initiation of care can help patients manage their transition from hospital to home, getting the recovery off to a good start.

Best Home Health agencies began care on time for 99% of patients, beating the national average of 94%. Prompt initiation of care can help patients manage their transition from hospital to home, getting the recovery off to a good start. Better Mobility: 93% of patients who received care from top-rated agencies saw an improvement in walking and moving, compared to just 83% nationwide. Recovering mobility that may have been lost during a hospitalization is often an important goal of home health.

93% of patients who received care from top-rated agencies saw an improvement in walking and moving, compared to just 83% nationwide. Recovering mobility that may have been lost during a hospitalization is often an important goal of home health. Daily Independence: Home health patients treated by top-rated agencies were also more likely than patients nationwide to get better at getting out of bed, bathing themselves and taking their medicines correctly. Improvement in these activities of daily living are important signs of a patient's recovery.



Note: Averages are calculated by U.S. News from data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Best Home Health methodology developed by U.S. News leverages two data sets from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Data on care quality measures, including timely initiation of care and outcomes such as potentially preventable hospitalizations, were combined with patient experience surveys to produce the ratings. The ratings and underlying data for each agency, published on USNews.com , provide consumers with the trusted data and clarity they need to confidently choose, in consultation with their health care providers, the right care for a family member or themselves.

The Best Home Health ratings join U.S. News' established suite of post-acute care evaluations, including Best Nursing Homes and Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation . Whether a patient is transitioning to a skilled nursing facility or returning home, they now have access to a broader set of U.S. News analyses to help guide their recovery journey.

For more information on the inaugural Best Home Health ratings, visit USNews.com and use #BestHomeHealth on Facebook , Instagram , Threads , TikTok and X .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.