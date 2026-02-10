U.S. News Reveals the 2026 Best Hotels

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is the No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Vacations , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today unveiled its 16th annual rankings of the Best Hotels . The 2026 rankings highlight more than 31,000 hotels across more than 400 destinations to help travelers find the hotel that suits their needs.

For the second year in a row, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Hawaii's Big Island takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Hotels in the USA ranking. The Four Seasons brand extends its dominance with Four Seasons Resort Lanai claiming the No. 2 spot. The Langham Chicago came in at No. 3, scoring big with recent travelers.

Ireland's Adare Manor held onto its No. 1 position in the Best Hotels in Europe category. The property is situated just outside Limerick, Ireland, and impresses guests with well-appointed rooms and suites, food and wine at its on-site dining venues, and welcoming staff. Moving up one spot to No. 2, Italy's Four Seasons Hotel Firenze blends the casual, relaxed feel of home with elegant Tuscan decor and lavish lodging options. At No. 3 is Le Bristol Paris, a historic palace hotel that has been a staple in Paris since its opening in 1925. Le Bristol Paris welcomes guests with elegant 18th-century decor and spacious accommodations.

Maintaining the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotels in Canada list, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto offers guests rooms and suites equipped with modern amenities, and spa offerings sure to provide serenity for visitors seeking relaxation. Esperanza, Auberge Collection in Cabo San Lucas emerged as No. 1 on the Best Hotels in Mexico ranking, with amenities including yoga classes, an oceanfront infinity pool and a sculpture garden. Holding on to the No. 1 rank for Best Hotels in the Caribbean is St. Lucia's Jade Mountain. The hotel's open-air rooms and private infinity pools allow ample opportunities for taking in the gorgeous views. Finally, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club - A Fairmont Managed Hotel, ascended from No. 3 to capture the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotels in Bermuda list. The location is lauded for its combination of Old World charm with modern touches, and offers a wide range of experiential options for adventure-seekers, relaxation lovers and foodies.

"The hotels highlighted in U.S. News' 2026 Best Hotels rankings set the standard for top-tier customer service, stellar amenities and truly memorable guest experiences," says Zach Watson, senior data editor, travel at U.S. News. "Recognition in this year's rankings sets hotels and resorts apart as the industry's best, and each list provides a central starting point for travelers seeking the best options for them."

U.S. News ranks hotels across multiple countries, regions and destinations: Best Hotels in the USA, Best Resorts in the USA, Best Hotels in Canada, Best Resorts in Canada, Best Hotels in the Caribbean, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, Best Hotels in Mexico, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Best Hotels in Bermuda and Best Hotels in Europe. The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in each hotel's star rating, the aggregate opinion of published travel experts and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews of luxury hotels and resorts.

2026 Best Hotels Rankings

See the full rankings here .

Best Hotels in the USA

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Big Island, Hawaii) Four Seasons Resort Lanai (Lanai City, Hawaii) The Langham Chicago Mandarin Oriental, New York Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Best Hotels in Canada

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Fairmont Pacific Rim (Vancouver) Four Seasons Resort Whistler The Hazelton Hotel (Toronto) Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Best Hotels in Europe

Adare Manor (Ireland) Four Seasons Hotel Firenze (Florence, Italy) Le Bristol Paris The Connaught (London) Claridge's (London)

Best Hotels in Mexico

Esperanza, Auberge Collection (Cabo San Lucas) Casa de Sierra Nevada (Guanajuato) Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Collection (Cabo San Lucas) Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal (Cabo San Lucas) Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort (San José del Cabo)

Best Hotels in the Caribbean

Jade Mountain (St. Lucia) Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla Cheval Blanc St-Barth Calabash Hotel (Grenada) Baoase Luxury Resort (Curaçao)

Best Hotels in Bermuda

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club - A Fairmont Managed Hotel Rosewood Bermuda The St. Regis Bermuda Resort The Loren at Pink Beach Azura Bermuda

Best Resorts in Canada

Four Seasons Resort Whistler Fogo Island Inn (Joe Batt's Arm, Newfoundland) Manoir Hovey (North Hatley, Quebec) Fairmont Château Whistler Hotel X Toronto

Best Resorts in the USA

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Four Seasons Resort Lanai Auberge du Soleil (Rutherford, California) Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California) Montage Palmetto Bluff (Bluffton, South Carolina)

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos La Casa de la Playa by Xcaret Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit



Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

Jade Mountain (St. Lucia) Calabash Hotel (Grenada) Baoase Luxury Resort (Curaçao) Ladera Resort (St. Lucia) Jumby Bay Island (Antigua)

