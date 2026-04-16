U.S. News & World Report Launches 2026 Banking and Investing Platform Awards

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U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

Apr 16, 2026, 00:01 ET

The 2026 awards offer comprehensive investment platforms and high-interest bank accounts with two new editors' choice awards. 

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Banking and Investing Platform Awards, with winners across 13 categories, including two new Editors' Choice awards: "Best Account to Lock in High Rates" and "Most Comprehensive Investing Platform." 

The 2026 Banking and Investing Platform Awards come at a time where the American economy's volatility is impacting millions of Americans' confidence in saving and investing for future gains.

"A 2026 U.S. News survey found that many Americans would prefer to have a more robust savings account," said Greg Garrison, consumer banking analyst at U.S. News. "The current economy may make financial planning for the future feel daunting for some Americans, but the 2026 Banking and Investing Platform Awards offer options to support short-term saving goals, longer-term investing strategies, and educational resources explaining how a little financial planning can go a long way."

Sallie Mae's 60-Month CD account secured the award for Editors' Choice: Best to Lock in High Rates. The financial institution secured its high honor from U.S. News due to competitive interest rates and a low minimum requirement to open and maintain a CD account.

For investors interested in a single platform to manage their portfolios, Interactive Brokers secured the Editors' Choice: Most Comprehensive Platform. The investment provider's platform received the Editors' Choice accolade due to its wide array of stocks, bonds, crypto, options, forex and more, which support new investors looking to build their investment portfolios, or long-time traders.

2026 U.S. News Banking and Investing Platform Awards Winners

*See the full list of the winners here.

Banking

Best Savings Account

Forbright Bank - Growth Savings

Best Checking Account

E-TRADE - Max Rate Checking

Best CD Account

Marcus by Goldman Sachs - High Yield CD-1 YR

Editors' Choice: Best to Lock in High Rates

Sallie Mae - 60-Month CD

Investing

Best Investing Platform

Charles Schwab

Best Investing Platform for Beginners

Fidelity

Best Investing Platform: Robo Advisors

Interactive Brokers

Best Investing Platform for Stock Trading

Charles Schwab

Best Investing Platform for Options Trading

Charles Schwab

Best Investing Platform for Crypto Trading

Coinbase

Best Investing Platform for Day Trading

Charles Schwab

Best Investing Platform for Forex Trading

Charles Schwab

Editors' Choice: Most Comprehensive Platform

Interactive Brokers

U.S. News determined the winning institutions for each category using comprehensive, data-driven methodologies. The Investing Platform awards categories look at fees, account offerings, usability, customer support and more, while Banking awards evaluate ATM availability, annual percentage yield, minimum deposit requirements, transaction limits and more. For additional information about each category, read the awards methodologies for banking and investing.

U.S. News also publishes in-depth personal finance, banking and investing content to help consumers make the best money decisions to support their financial goals. Consumers can find advice about how to survive in a banking desert, the best places for 2026 real estate investments, and bank account options, as well as other investing news and much more at Money.USNews.com.


The U.S. News Banking and Investing Platform Awards can also be found on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram using #BankingAwards and #InvestingPlatformAwards.

Media Contact: Santierra Hutson, [email protected]

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

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