U.S. News Introduces the 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles

New awards highlight the best vehicles for camping, road-tripping and off-roading adventures.

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its first-ever 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles awards, recognizing standout vehicles built for camping, road-tripping and off-road exploration. The 2026 awards spotlight top performers across four adventure-focused segments: Best Vehicles for Camping, Best Vehicles for Road Trips, Best SUVs for Off-Roading and Best Trucks for Off-Roading.

Winners were selected using category-specific methodologies that evaluated a combination of capability, cargo space, passenger comfort, fuel economy, available adventure-friendly features and overall vehicle quality.

"Adventure means something different to every driver, whether it's tackling trails, setting up camp or hitting the open road," said John Vincent, U.S. News senior editor, vehicle testing. "The inaugural Best Adventure Vehicles awards are designed to help shoppers find vehicles that are not only fun and capable, but also practical long-term options for the way they travel."

In off-roading, some well-known names were well represented, including the Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Defender and Toyota Tacoma TRD-Pro, but there were also some winners buyers might be less familiar with, including the Nissan Armada PRO-4X and the recently redesigned Toyota RAV4 Woodland.

In road-tripping and camping, GMC emerged as a standout brand, earning four distinct wins in both categories, including honors for the GMC Acadia, GMC Sierra EV and GMC Yukon XL, all recognized for their spacious cabins and comfort-focused features. In off-roading, Ford received three wins across the off-road truck and SUV categories with recognized vehicles including the Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch and Ford Bronco, noted for their rugged capability. The Ford F-150 also claimed both off-roading and camping distinctions thanks to the Raptor and Tremor models, as well as its available Pro Power Onboard system, which can power campsites and trailer appliances for days.

Electric and hybrid vehicles also earned top recognition across multiple segments, reflecting growing consumer interest in adventure-ready electrified vehicles.

Rivian dominated the electric off-road truck and SUV categories with the R1T and R1S, while the Hyundai Ioniq 9 won Best Electric SUV for both road-tripping and camping in credit to its spacious cabin and amenities.

Among smaller vehicles, the Kia Niro won Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for Road-Tripping for its exceptional fuel economy – up to 53 mpg combined – while the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid stood out as the Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for Camping due to its combination of rugged capabilities, efficiency and campsite-friendly utility.

Best SUVs for Off-Roading:

Best Trucks for Off-Roading:

Best Vehicles for Camping:

Best Vehicles for Road Trips:

To determine the winners of the 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles awards, U.S. News evaluated 148 new vehicles across 18 car, SUV, minivan and truck classes.

Vehicles were assessed using category-specific methodologies tailored to the demands of off-roading, road-tripping and camping. For off-roading, U.S. News evaluated trail capability, including measurements such as ground clearance and approach and departure angles, alongside features like skid plates and all-terrain tires. For road-tripping and camping, U.S. News experts weighed practical considerations such as cargo space, passenger comfort, fuel economy, towing capability and available convenience features, alongside the U.S. News overall vehicle rating. Winners must be current model-year vehicles with factory-available features and equipment. Read more about the methodology here.

For more information on the Best Adventure Vehicles, explore Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok using #BestCars.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program.



About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.