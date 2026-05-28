U.S. News Reveals Inaugural Best River Cruise Lines Ranking

AmaWaterways, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and

Viking River Cruises round out the top 3.

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Cruise Lines, today announced the inaugural 2026-2027 Best River Cruise Lines, a ranking designed to guide travelers to top-performing operators that deliver exceptional service.

"River cruising offers travelers a unique and intimate way to explore the world's most beautiful destinations," said Nicola Wood, senior editor of Travel at U.S. News. "Our inaugural Best River Cruise Lines ranking provides a data-backed, comprehensive evaluation – combining expert analysis with traveler sentiment and a deep dive into crucial features like all-inclusive pricing and onboard amenities – to help travelers confidently select the perfect voyage for them."

The 2026-2027 Best River Cruise Lines ranking evaluates 10 popular river cruise lines by factoring in seven elements, most heavily weighted toward overall traveler ratings and averaged expert ratings scored by U.S. News editors and industry panelists. Other factors include industry accolades, all-inclusive pricing, shore excursion inclusions, onboard amenities and itinerary diversity. Inclusion on this list signifies that each of the 10 cruise lines evaluated met the criteria to be considered among the "best" in the industry.

AmaWaterways secured the No. 1 position in the Best River Cruise Lines ranking, earning high praise from both travelers and experts. The line offers unique onboard amenities like spas and pickleball courts. A standout feature is the convenient "twin-balcony" stateroom design, which includes both a French balcony and a walk-out veranda.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises took the No. 2 spot. The line includes more than one complimentary shore excursion per port and provides an appealing staff-to-guest ratio of one crew member for every 2.4 travelers.

Finally, Viking River Cruises landed at No. 3. Viking earned the highest average expert score among all 10 cruise lines and was recognized with six major industry awards in 2025 and 2026. The line operates a large fleet of 80-plus river ships, offering a wide selection of sailing dates – especially in Europe. Viking also features domestic river routes along the Mississippi River and maintains a luxurious, adults-only atmosphere.

In addition, each of the top three lines stood out for being fully or almost fully all-inclusive, and for sailing to numerous popular regions around the world.

The full list of 2026-2027 Best River Cruise Lines includes:

AmaWaterways Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Viking River Cruises Avalon Waterways Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Riverside Luxury Cruises American Cruise Lines Tauck Emerald Cruises CroisiEurope

For more information on the Best River Cruise Lines, explore Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram using #BestRiverCruises.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.