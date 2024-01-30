U.S. News & World Report Reveals the 2024 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms

The new report highlights top law firms for employees and job seekers.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms. The list, an expansion of U.S. News' Careers offerings, takes a look at the country's top law firms to help employees and job seekers make decisions about companies that may be a good fit for them.

The 2024 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms build on U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing how individual firms meet the needs and expectations of their employees compared to their competitors. The list follows a similar assessment of the Best Companies to Work for by considering the quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, job stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and opportunities for professional development.

"Professionals evaluating law firms where they can build their careers typically prioritize various needs such as pay, work-life balance and professional development," said U.S. News Managing Editor of Money Susannah Snider. "To reflect that style of decision-making, the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms takes a modified approach to Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs to inform an 'Employee's Hierarchy of Needs.' Among other factors, we look at law firms that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience, and offer opportunities for upward mobility."

Similarly to the Best Companies to Work For methodology, the methodology for the Law Firms list analyzes publicly available employee sentiment and other data that demonstrates how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers.

"Employees typically want to work at a company that cultivates a sense of belonging, stability and upward mobility," said Snider. "This list helps them decide which law firm is the best fit for what's most important to them and their career goals."

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms list, U.S. News partnered with Leopard Solutions and Revelio Labs, which gathered relevant data, including employee sentiment and legal market research, to calculate the six metrics used in the list. Only companies that are included in Leopard Solutions' database were considered for the list. Additionally, each company had to have a minimum of 10 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2022. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology.

For more information, visit Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

News Releases in Similar Topics

