U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For

The latest reveal highlights companies that best meet employee needs across 24 industries and four regions.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024-2025 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For . The ratings provide a look at the best publicly-traded companies across industries and regions to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them.

This year's ratings reflect several factors that account for ever-changing employee considerations about what makes a company the "best" to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"The second edition of U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For empowers the employee to choose a company that best meets their needs and requirements," said Carly Chase, vice president, Careers at U.S. News & World Report. "The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

With the support of a panel of six experts , U.S. News' methodology analyzes the publicly available employee sentiment and other data that informs how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers. This year, the methodology moved to group companies by Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) standards, with support based on U.S. News' editorial judgment. The move provides a deeper understanding of the nature of a company's business and main source of revenue.

"Prospective and current employees understand the significant impact their employer has on their quality of life," said Chase. "Whether a new grad seeking a company to launch their career, an established professional looking for a change or an HR professional researching the strengths of their company and others, Best Companies to Work For provides a central space to see which companies are meeting their employees' needs best."

U.S. News expanded its 2024-2025 ratings to include 549 companies across 29 lists. The ratings include the overall Best Companies list, which highlights the top 300 companies overall, 24 industry-specific lists, and four regional lists.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. Only the top 25% of companies in each region and industry were selected in their respective lists. Relevant data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, was gathered from partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First's Violation Tracker , and QUODD to calculate the six metrics used in the list. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology .

For more information, including how to find a job in the age of AI , visit Best Places to Work For and U.S. News' expanding Careers offerings and share the ratings on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) using #BCTWF .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.