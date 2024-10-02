U.S. News & World Report's New Guide on Key Swing States, Battleground Counties in the 2024 Presidential Election Offers One-Stop Shop for Voters

Seven states, along with counties across the U.S., could prove pivotal in the race for the White House.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report today unveiled a data-rich, must-read guide for voters – and anyone who wants to understand next month's U.S. presidential election – on the swing states and battleground counties to watch.

Key swing states and battleground counties in the 2024 U.S. presidential election

U.S. News has profiled each of the seven swing states – North Carolina , Arizona , Pennsylvania , Nevada , Michigan , Wisconsin and Georgia – as well as 15 battleground counties, highlighting factors like demographics and voting trends that could play critical roles in the outcome of this year's race for the White House or the track of U.S. politics in years to come.

Each county and state profile features its past presidential track record and why it's one to watch in the presidential race this year.

"As we enter the final weeks before a razor's edge presidential election, those who have skin in the game and want to fully understand the race's dynamics should look at both states and counties to understand the contest and how America's political divisions are playing out," said Gary Emerling, U.S. News managing editor for government rankings. "This new resource is a one-stop shop that gives voters the information they need to help them understand areas of the country – big and small – that illuminate broader political trends or could impact who assumes the nation's highest office next January."

Breaking down the 15 battleground counties highlighted by the U.S. News analysis:

Eleven of the 15 counties are located in the seven presidential swing states since a county's electoral leverage may be greater when it sits in the most competitive states.

since a county's electoral leverage may be greater when it sits in the most competitive states. Three of the remaining four counties are in large states that are on the periphery of competitiveness – Florida and Texas – and one county is in a category all its own because it sits in Nebraska , which allocates some of its electoral votes by congressional district.

and – and one county is in a category all its own because it sits in , which allocates some of its electoral votes by congressional district. The counties offer a mix of racial, ethnic and income demographics.

The key battleground counties profiled include:

Maricopa County, AZ

Miami-Dade County, FL

Cobb County, GA

Kent County, MI

Wayne County, MI

Douglas County, NE

Clark County, NV

Washoe County, NV

Wake County, NC

Erie County, PA

Lackawanna County, PA

Tarrant County, TX

Fort Bend County, TX

Brown County, WI

Waukesha County, WI

Reporters Elliott Davis and Louis Jacobson spent weeks delving into the demographics and voting data that show why these states and counties are ones to watch on Nov. 5. Each state profile contains its Electoral College vote count, past presidential track record and a look at how the candidates have addressed issues that hit close to home for voters there, along with a snapshot of the candidates' travel to the state – and more.

Similarly, each deep dive into a battleground county spotlights an area of the country in some degree of political transition, with factors like demographics and vote share pointing to political trends – or how results in the county could impact the ultimate outcome of this year's race for the White House.

The 2024 Swing States and Battleground Counties project is among the resources published on U.S. News' Elections platform, a guide to what Americans need to know about the 2024 presidential election. In addition, U.S. News' Best States portal combines analysis, daily reporting, historical information and photography on state issues.

Read more about the swing states and battleground counties here .

