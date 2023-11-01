U.S. News 360 Reviews Annual Sleep Survey Reveals One in Five Americans Never Well-Rested, One in Three Prefer Sleeping Alone

Survey findings highlight sleep habits, preferences at the start of National Sleep Comfort Month.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews finds that nearly half of U.S. adults (43%) have experienced some level of insomnia in 2023, and one in five U.S. adults (21%) say they rarely or never wake up feeling well-rested.

For the second year in a row, U.S. News surveyed U.S. adults about their sleep routines and habits, along with their sleep product preferences and more. Survey responses were weighted in order to be representative of the U.S. population.

Credit: U.S. News & World Report
"Americans have some pretty poor sleep habits," said Haniya Rae, sleep feature editor for 360 Reviews. "Surveyed Americans said their worst sleep habits are going to bed at different times or looking at their screens while winding down."

"Surveyed Americans deemed high-quality mattresses, memory foam pillows and high-thread-count sheets to be the most worthwhile sleep products," Rae said. "Look for these products on discount during National Sleep Comfort Month and Black Friday, both in November."

Additional sleep survey highlights include:

  • Americans most prefer cotton sheets in warmer months and flannel sheets in colder weather months.
  • 39% have tried listening to white noise in an effort to help them rest.
  • 33% prefer sleeping in a separate bed from their partner at night, what's been dubbed in pop culture as of late as "sleep divorce."

The margin of error for this survey is 3%. To access the full study findings, visit:
www.usnews.com/360-reviews/sleep/americans-sleep-habits-preferences-survey 

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

