U.S. News and EARTHDAY.ORG Partner for the Great Global Cleanup

15 Sep, 2023

Media company's employees to participate in a cleanup day in honor of its 90th anniversary.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced a partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG to host a cleanup day in Washington, D.C. and around the country in locations where its remote employees reside as part of The Great Global Cleanup, a worldwide campaign to rid the environment of waste and plastic pollution.

In honor of the 90th anniversary of its founding, U.S. News – which is headquartered in Washington, D.C. – is partnering with four community-based organizations on September 19 to provide meaningful service opportunities for its employees in the Washington metropolitan area. In addition to EARTHDAY.ORG, those organizations include D.C. Central Kitchen, Little Lights and the Friendship Academies at D.C. Public Schools.

"Over its 90-year history, U.S. News has believed that employees that work together work better – and that includes giving back to our local community," said Marion Phillips, III, U.S. News senior vice president, community development & diversity, equity and inclusion. "We are excited to partner with EARTHDAY.ORG to host a cleanup day in Washington, D.C. and around the country for our employees to make even a small step toward a cleaner America – and ultimately, a cleaner planet."

As a key moment in the Great Global Cleanup's annual effort, World Cleanup Day 2023 will be celebrated on September 16. Each September since 2018, it has brought together millions of people for the biggest waste collection day in human history. Individuals wishing to participate in a local cleanup in their area can find one on this interactive map.

"Nearly 80% of all trash that makes its way into the oceans is plastic," said EARTHDAY.ORG president Kathleen Rogers. "Eventually it degrades into tiny pieces called micro-plastics which in turn get into the food chain – so we are all eating plastics! Which is why Earth Day's theme for 2024 is Planet vs Plastics – calling on all of us to demand a 60% reduction in plastic production by 2040 – to alleviate our trash problem and for the good of our health."

A conversation between Phillips and Rogers on the global waste problem and how World Cleanup Day is part of the solution is available here.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About EARTHDAY.ORG
EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day actions each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at earthday.org.

