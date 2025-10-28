U.S. News Reveals 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools Rankings

Mathematics, reading performance of public schools analyzed at the state and district levels.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings. The report includes about 47,000 public elementary schools and more than 23,000 middle schools that are ranked at the state and district levels, with state rankings specific to charter schools as a stand-alone category.

The 2026 rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education. For district-level rankings, at least two of the top performing schools must rank in the top 75% of the overall elementary or middle school rankings to qualify for recognition.

"The 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings highlight institutions that excel in fostering student achievement and providing exceptional learning environments for all," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "These rankings offer communities and families valuable insights into schools dedicated to preparing students for future success."

The rankings methodology focuses on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts, while accounting for student background and achievement in core subjects. Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the overall score.

Aside from the rankings, parents and caregivers of school-age children can read topical articles on how to reduce chronic absenteeism , helping kindergarten readiness , using affirmations to support learning and ways to support the transition from elementary to middle school .

