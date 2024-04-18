U.S. News and the Global Black Economic Forum Announce Partnership to Advance Equity and Economic Opportunity for All

Two brands unite to propel equity forward through events, editorial collaboration and leadership development.

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, and the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF), an international enterprise designed to advance economic freedom and opportunity across the Black Diaspora and other marginalized groups, announced a partnership to advance equity and economic opportunity.

The partnership was developed to curate opportunities for leaders from all industries and professions to build scalable and sustainable solutions for creating economic opportunity for all. U.S. News and GBEF's partnership will include events, editorial content and communications, and leadership development.

"Spotlighting the state of equity in our society is one of U.S. News' core values. As part of this critical work, we are identifying partners to help deliver solutions – and this collaboration with GBEF represents the next stage of growth for U.S. News as it relates to this important initiative," said Bill Holiber, U.S. News' vice chairman and president. "GBEF is doing impactful work, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we support and amplify each other's efforts to create a world characterized by economic freedom for everyone."

To kick off the partnership, GBEF's Alphonso David will lead a panel discussion with business leaders and state and federal lawmakers – "A Roadmap to Create Economic Opportunity for All" – at U.S. News' 2024 State of Equity in America forum, June 5 in Washington D.C. The exclusive, invitation-only event will convene government officials, education leaders, health care executives and other luminaries to examine the cross-sector strategies and multidimensional action needed to create a more just society for all.

"This partnership with U.S. News underscores our dedication to broadening our influence to further equity and economic opportunity. As a sister company of ESSENCE, a legacy Black-owned media brand, the Global Black Economic Forum understands the critical role of media in maintaining trusted channels for public information dissemination. That's why we do not take this partnership lightly. Two legacy brands partnering on events, editorial collaborations, and leadership development are an opportunity for us to work alongside organizations who strive for a future that advances equity and economic opportunity," said Global Black Economic Forum President and CEO Alphonso David.

As a continuation of the conversation from the 2024 State of Equity in America event, U.S. News will participate in the GBEF Business Summit & Public Convention at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, July 5-7 in New Orleans. U.S. News data journalists will present exclusive insights from its equity-oriented coverage as well as its Best States and Healthiest Communities data journalism projects, with 2024 editions slated for release this spring and summer, respectively. The presentation will be followed by a roundtable discussion on how business leaders, policymakers, and leaders can and should use data-informed decision-making to drive solutions that advance equity.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Global Black Economic Forum

The Global Black Economic Forum is an international enterprise focused on advancing the economic interests of the Black Diaspora and other marginalized groups through global summits, workplace training and leadership development, policy advocacy and litigation, and thought leadership. A sister company of ESSENCE , the Global Black Economic Forum is one of the most anticipated stages at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the largest gathering of Black people in the United States, garnering nearly 3 million digital views on the event weekend alone and holding 7 of the top 10 most viewed programming from over 20 unique festival experiences.

