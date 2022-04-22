U.S. News Announces the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

Toyota wins the most awards of any brand.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars. U.S. News evaluated 82 vehicles and named winners across eight categories.

Toyota had the most wins of any brand, winning the Best Hybrid Car award with the Toyota Prius and the Best Hybrid SUV award with the RAV4 Hybrid . The Kia EV6 won the Best Electric Vehicle award, and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid won the Best Plug-In Hybrid award.

"There's been a significant increase in the demand for electric vehicles, and they have more appeal than ever as gas prices rise and consumers look for cars with a low carbon footprint," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The winners of the Best Hybrid and Electric Car awards deliver a rewarding ownership experience, as well as low emissions and fuel costs."

The 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners are based on a combination of the cars' overall score from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA. U.S. News analyzed data for 82 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. Within each of the eight categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the winner in that category.

