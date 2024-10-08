U.S. News Announces the 2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals

New pediatric and adolescent behavioral health specialty ranking introduced this year.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

U.S. News has been evaluating specialty care at pediatric hospitals since 2007. Best Children's Hospitals is designed to assist parents and caregivers, along with their physicians, in navigating the challenges of finding the best possible care for children with serious illnesses or complex medical needs.

U.S. News now evaluates 11 pediatric specialties. The latest edition of Best Children's Hospitals debuts the evaluation of a new specialty, behavioral health .

"When confronted with the daunting task of selecting a hospital for their child's specialized medical needs, parents and caregivers can use U.S. News' evaluation of pediatric hospital performance as a valuable resource," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

"This year's inclusion of behavioral health as a new specialty is significant, as one in five U.S. children has a mental, emotional, behavioral or developmental disorder, according to the Department of Health and Human Services," Harder added. "U.S. News is responding to the growing mental health crisis among America's youth by giving families a valuable source of behavioral health data as part of our increasingly comprehensive view of pediatric care."

For the 2024-2025 rankings, U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 108 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, compliance with established best practices, and level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care. A hospital that has earned a "Best" designation may be a good option for consumers and caregivers, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.

Top Five Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Pediatric Cancer

Cincinnati Children's Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C.

Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Texas Children's Hospital, Houston MUSC Children's Heart Network of South Carolina , Charleston Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center, Durham, N.C. Cincinnati Children's and Kentucky Children's Hospital Joint Heart Program

Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery

Boston Children's Hospital Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Cincinnati Children's Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C.

Pediatric Orthopedics

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Children's Medical Center Dallas-Scottish Rite for Children Cincinnati Children's Children's Hospital Los Angeles Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego

2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

The following Honor Roll hospitals appear in alphabetical order; each of the following hospitals is either ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in its state and region :

Boston Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C.

Cincinnati Children's

Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio

Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego

Seattle Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, Houston

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2025 Guidebook" (ISBN 979-8-9864591-3-4), available to order from the U.S. News Online Store .

Parents and caregivers can utilize U.S. News' Doctor Finder tool to identify pediatricians providing primary and specialized care.

The full rankings for the 2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, regional and specialty rankings can be found at USNews.com . For more information, explore #BestChildrensHospitals on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.