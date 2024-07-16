U.S. News Announces the 2024-2025 Best Hospitals

Thirty-fifth annual edition brings expanded data and quality measures.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024-2025 Best Hospitals. Now in its 35th year, Best Hospitals evaluates nearly 5,000 hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services.

The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals highlights 466 Best Regional Hospitals, ranked in states and major metro areas across the U.S. This year, for the first time, U.S. News also identified Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access, highlighting 98 hospitals for their success in caring for patients from historically underserved communities. Twenty hospitals with exceptional breadth and depth of excellence make up the Honor Roll. A hospital that has earned a "Best" designation may be a good option for consumers and caregivers, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.

"Choosing the right hospital to match your needs shouldn't be a guessing game," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals provides patients and their families clear, data-driven insights on hospital performance and empowers Americans to choose the facility best suited to their specific health care needs."

Top Five Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Cancer

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ( Houston, TX ) Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center ( Boston, MA ) City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center ( Duarte, CA )

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Cleveland Clinic ( Cleveland, OH ) NYU Langone Hospitals ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) Mount Sinai Hospital ( New York, NY ) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell ( New York, NY )

Neurology & Neurosurgery

NYU Langone Hospitals ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center ( San Francisco, CA ) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell ( New York, NY ) Johns Hopkins Hospital ( Baltimore, MD )

Orthopedics

Hospital for Special Surgery ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital ( New York, NY ) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell ( New York, NY ) Cedars-Sinai Medical Center ( Los Angeles, CA )

2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, State Highlights

The following are hospitals on the 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, appearing by state in alphabetical order; each either ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in their state:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic-Arizona (Phoenix, AZ)

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles, CA)

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, CA)

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles, CA)

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals (San Diego, CA)

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco, CA)

Illinois

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago, IL)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, MD)

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, MA)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, MA)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Rochester, MN)

New York

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York, NY)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York, NY)

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, NY)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York, NY)

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, OH)

Pennsylvania

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia, PA)

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston, TX)

The top-ranked hospitals in each state and major metropolitan area are listed at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area.

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This year, among other methodology refinements, U.S. News incorporated new data on care provided to patients with Medicare Advantage insurance and on care provided to outpatients, nearly doubling the number of patients included in its annual data analysis. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2025 Guidebook" guidebook (ISBN 979-8-9864591-3-4), available to order from the U.S. News Online Store.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

