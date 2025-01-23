U.S. News Partners with the Milken Institute and SHRM to Reveal Inaugural Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving Ratings

The new report highlights companies that best support their caregiving employees.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the inaugural U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving . The ratings, an expansion of U.S. News' Careers offerings , provides a look at the 80 best publicly traded companies across 29 industries to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that best support their responsibility of caring for loved ones.

Workplaces that offer benefits commonly provided within their respective industries were rated more highly. The ratings also considered publicly available employee sentiment and other data that demonstrate how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers.

"Many employees across the workforce juggle heavier personal responsibilities on top of their day-to-day professional duties," said U.S. News' Vice President of Careers, Carly Chase. "The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving ratings provide a look at top workplaces that make it easier for employees to manage their family care and professional commitments so they can contribute their best selves to the company's success."

The new ratings – a coalescence of data and expertise, including from, U.S. News, the Milken Institute's Future of Aging, Hopkins Business of Health Initiative and SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management ) – build on an existing suite of Best Companies to Work For offerings by evaluating how companies and their competitors best support employees tasked with caring for loved ones.

"The Milken Institute and SHRM have esteemed reputations that underscore the critical need for inclusive workplaces for all," says Chase. "U.S. News is proud to partner with leading industry experts at both organizations to spotlight companies that support employees who are caregivers in their personal lives."

"As caregiving demands grow, our vision for this list underscores the critical role of employers in fostering supportive workplaces. We are honored to have collaborated with the Hopkins Business of Health Initiative on a Delphi study that contributed to the data behind U.S. News & World Report's inaugural list recognizing employers setting the bar in caregiving support," said Milken Institute Future of Aging Managing Director Diane Ty. "Our new report, Supporting Family Caregiving: How Employers Lead , highlights the impact caregiving demands are having on the workforce and offers actionable insights for employers to lead in today's tight labor market."

"Business leaders and HR professionals are crucial in designing benefit plans that meet the evolving needs of today's workforce. As people live longer, many employees are juggling the dual responsibilities of caring for both children and aging parents," said SHRM Chief of Staff, Head of Government Affairs & Corporate Secretary, Emily M. Dickens. "Unfortunately, caregiver support is often overlooked."

"Organizations that recognize this challenge and prioritize the well-being of caregivers show not only empathy but a true commitment to creating compassionate, sustainable workplaces," Dickens added. "Offering resources to help employees care for sick, aging, or injured loved ones goes beyond being just a benefit – it's paramount for cultivating a resilient and dedicated workforce."

U.S. News' methodology incorporates a weighted scoring approach for the ratings, informed by partner data from SHRM and the Milken Institute. Companies evaluated for the ratings followed a similar review process of the general Best Companies while emphasizing caregiving-related benefits data.

The ratings only considered companies listed in the Russell 3000 Index. U.S. News partnered with Revelio Labs , QUODD and Good Jobs First , which gathered relevant data, including employee sentiment, to calculate the six metrics used in the list: quality of pay and benefits; work-life balance and flexibility; job and company stability; physical and psychological comfort; workplace belongingness; and career opportunities and professional development. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology .

For more information, visit Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving and share the rankings on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) using #BCTWF .

