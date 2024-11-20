U.S. News Recognizes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D Companies for Top Beneficiary Benefits

Seven national companies awarded for performance in screening & prevention, care continuity and highest satisfaction.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today recognized seven Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D companies for their high national performance among multiple consumer-value award categories.

With many insurance companies modifying coverage, discontinuing or changing plans offered, or changing benefits and costs, approximately 1.5 million American seniors will lose their Medicare Advantage plans, and another 3.5 million will lose their Part D drug plans next year.

"With rapid, significant changes to Medicare Advantage and Part D plans this year, Americans can't rely on simply rolling over their current coverage," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. "U.S. News is committed to helping beneficiaries navigate this complex Medicare landscape and find the best plan for their individual health needs."

For the 2025 national Medicare Advantage and Part D company winners , U.S. News calculated insurers' ratings for three specific Medicare Advantage award categories: Screening & Prevention, Care Continuity and Highest Satisfaction, and one specific Medicare Part D award category: Highest Satisfaction.

The following award-winning companies are listed in alphabetical order.

Best for Screening & Prevention: Devoted Health, Inc.

Devoted Health, Inc. Highest Satisfaction (MA): Aetna Medicare, Elevance Health, Inc., Humana, Inc. and UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

Aetna Medicare, Elevance Health, Inc., Humana, Inc. and UnitedHealth Group, Inc. Highest Satisfaction (Part D): Aetna Medicare, Centene Corporation, The Cigna Group, Elevance Health, Inc., Humana, Inc. and UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

U.S. News selected 12 specific measures published by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) related to these overall categories based on their importance in helping older adults maintain their health. See U.S. News' full methodology for more details.

Medicare annual open enrollment runs through December 7, 2024. For more information, visit Best Medicare Advantage and Part D Companies Award Winners and Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage .

