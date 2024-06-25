U.S. News Releases 2024-2025 Best Global Universities Rankings

The newest edition evaluates schools from more than 100 countries.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings and consumer advice, today published the 2024-2025 Best Global Universities rankings, which evaluate more than 2,250 schools on academic research and reputation.

The new edition includes universities from more than 100 countries. The following countries have the most schools in the overall rankings:

China : 396

396 United States : 283

283 Japan : 112

112 India : 109

109 United Kingdom : 96

"The Best Global Universities rankings provide a starting point for students to compare universities across the globe, within their region, and even by specific discipline," said LaMont Jones , Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "In their tenth year, the rankings have expanded to include more schools and more subjects while ensuring a focus on scholarly reputation and on institutions that prioritize cutting-edge research."

This edition adds four new subject rankings: ecology; green and sustainable science and technology; environmental engineering; and marine & freshwater biology.

Powered by Web of Science™ data and InCites™ metrics provided by Clarivate TM, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, the Best Global Universities methodology weighs factors that measure a university's global and regional research reputation and academic research performance. For the overall ranking, this includes bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations and international collaboration. Each of the 51 subject rankings has its own weighting based on academic research performance in that specific area.

2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities

Overall Best Global Universities – Top 10

Harvard University (U.S.) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (U.S.) Stanford University (U.S.) University of Oxford (U.K.) University of California Berkeley (U.S.) University of Cambridge (U.K.) University College London (U.K; tie) University of Washington (U.S.; tie) Columbia University (U.S.) California Institute of Technology (U.S.)

Africa – Top 3

University of Cape Town ( South Africa ) University of Witwatersrand ( South Africa ) Cairo University ( Egypt )

Asia – Top 3

Tsinghua University ( China ) National University of Singapore Nanyang Technological University ( Singapore )

Australia/New Zealand – Top 3

University of Melbourne ( Australia ) University of Sydney Monash University ( Australia )

Europe – Top 3

University of Oxford (U.K.) University of Cambridge (U.K.) University College London

Latin America – Top 3

Universidade de São Paulo (Brazil) Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Brazil) Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

