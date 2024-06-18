U.S. News Releases 2024 Best Engineering Schools

The latest edition emphasizes the importance of research and faculty innovation.

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today released the 2024 Best Engineering Schools rankings.

The Best Engineering Schools rankings are part of 2024 Best Graduate Schools , which are designed for prospective students looking to advance their education post-college. This edition emphasizes research and faculty-driven innovation.

Among this year's Best Engineering Schools , Massachusetts Institute of Technology took the top spot, while Stanford University came in at No. 2 and University of California, Berkeley at No. 3. California Institute of Technology and Georgia Institute of Technology tied at No. 4.

"The decision to pursue a graduate degree requires a substantial financial commitment for engineers looking to enhance their skill level," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "The Best Engineering Schools rankings provide valuable information to help professionals make an informed decision and find the program that matches their educational goals, ultimately preparing them for a successful career."

In addition to the overall rankings, this edition includes 13 engineering discipline rankings in the following specialties: Aerospace/aeronautical/astronautical engineering, biological/agricultural engineering, biomedical and bioengineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical/electronic/communications engineering, environmental/environmental health engineering, industrial/manufacturing/systems engineering, materials engineering, mechanical engineering, nuclear engineering and petroleum engineering.

U.S. News also publishes editorial content of interest to engineering students. This includes hot jobs for engineering graduate degrees and how to assess different engineering degrees .

For more information, visit Best Graduate Schools and use #BestGradSchools #BestEngineeringSchools on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok , Facebook and Instagram .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.