U.S. News Releases 2024 Best Medical Schools

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today released the 2024 Best Medical Schools in Research and 2024 Best Medical Schools in Primary Care . In each of these categories, the methodology was updated to recognize the top medical schools by placing them within four different tiers of performance.

"Choosing a medical school that complements a student's learning style and career goals is crucial for future physicians," said LaMont Jones , Ed.D., managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "U.S. News' Best Medical Schools is an excellent resource for prospective students to find comparable information they need for evaluating medical schools in one accessible place. This year's edition provides premed students with a great starting point for comparing competitive programs so that they can make the best decision for their future."

To help prospective students choose their best options, U.S. News produced two separate lists: Best Medical Schools for Research and Best Medical Schools for Primary Care. Both evaluated schools on faculty resources and the academic achievement of incoming students. The research-focused evaluation also factored in medical research grants, while primary care instead factored in graduate placement and practice in the primary care fields.

The 2024 Best Medical Schools methodology evaluated eligible institutions that submitted data to U.S. News. U.S. News believes that prospective students should have access to as much information as possible to compare schools they are interested in attending.

U.S. News did not include current data from the entire universe of medical schools. Instead, the 2024 Best Medical Schools for Research and Best Medical Schools for Primary Care ratings provide students with access to data from those schools which submitted their data to U.S. News. Schools that chose not to provide data are unranked this year.

The 2024 highest performing medical schools, presented alphabetically, are:

Tier 1 Medical Schools: Research

Baylor College of Medicine

Case Western Reserve University

Emory University

Hofstra University /Northwell Health (Zucker)

/Northwell Health (Zucker) Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Alix)

Northwestern University (Feinberg)

(Feinberg) Ohio State University

University of California - Los Angeles (Geffen)

(Geffen) University of California - San Diego

University of California - San Francisco

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado

University of Pittsburgh

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Vanderbilt University

Yale University

Tier 1 Medical Schools: Primary Care

East Carolina University (Brody)

(Brody) Saint Louis University

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

for Medical Sciences University of California - Davis

University of California - San Francisco

University of Hawaii - Manoa (Burns)

(Burns) University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School

Chan Medical School University of Minnesota

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of New Mexico

University North Texas Health Science Center

Western University Health Sciences

Specialty Rankings

Additionally, the 2024 Best Medical Schools include updated specialty numerical rankings in diversity and practice areas:

The 2024 Best Medical Schools are a part of 2024 Best Graduate Schools , which are designed for prospective students looking to advance their education post-college. Prospective medical school students researching medical schools that are unranked in research and primary care can find information about their previous ranking. In addition, students can also peruse postgraduate education advice articles, including ' Pros and Cons of Waiting to Attend Medical School ,' and ' How to Find a Medical School That Leads to a Research Career .'

For more information, visit Best Medical Schools

