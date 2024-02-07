U.S. News Releases 2024 Best Online Programs

As distance learning rises, the rankings offer insight into top programs across the country.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2024 Best Online Programs rankings. Designed for individuals looking to complete or pursue their academic goals, the rankings evaluate more than 1,600 online bachelor's and master's degree programs at regionally accredited institutions.

"Choosing the right online degree program can unlock a world of opportunities," says LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News. "As distance learning continues to rise, the rankings and related resources U.S. News offers will help equip students with data to make choices that align with their unique needs, paving the way for educational and professional fulfillment."

The rankings focus solely on degree-granting programs that are offered online, including several master-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), engineering, information technology (including computer science), criminal justice, education and nursing.

The methodologies are different for each discipline, but all incorporate metrics assessing how well these programs are designed for distance learners, and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable timeframe. This includes traditional college-age students, working parents, military service members, as well as established professionals and lifelong learners.

2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

BACHELOR'S PROGRAMS

1. University at Buffalo - SUNY

2. University of Florida

3. University of Illinois - Chicago

MASTER'S PROGRAMS

MBA

1. Indiana University - Bloomington

2. Carnegie Mellon University

3. University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill (tie)

3. University of Southern California (tie)

3. University of Washington (tie)

Business, non-MBA

1. Carnegie Mellon University

2. University of Southern California

3. Arizona State University

Information Technology

1. Columbia University (tie)

1. Johns Hopkins University (tie)

3. Virginia Tech

Criminal Justice/Criminology

1. University of California - Irvine

2. University of New Haven

3. Boston University (tie)

3. Texas Christian University (tie)

3. University of Massachusetts - Lowell (tie)

Education

1. Clemson University

2. University of Florida (tie)

2. University of Virginia (tie)

Engineering

1. University of California - Los Angeles

2. University of Illinois Urbana - Champaign

3. Pennsylvania State University (tie)

3. Purdue University - Main Campus (tie)

Nursing

1. University of South Carolina

2. Indiana University-Purdue University - Indianapolis

3. Saint Xavier University

In addition to the rankings, U.S. News offers resources including the Online College Compare tool for researching and comparing distance education programs. U.S. News also publishes year-round editorial content. Newly published content includes "Affordable Online Colleges for Out-of-State Students," "What You'll Pay for an Online Bachelor's Degree," and "Decide Between Full-Time, Part-Time Online Degree."

On Feb. 21, U.S. News will host a free webinar about this year's edition of Best Online Programs. The lead strategists behind the rankings will explain how the data are collected, analyzed, factored into ranking calculations and incorporated into search tools. Those interested in attending can register here.

