U.S. News Releases 2025 Elementary and Middle Schools Rankings

The rankings analyze mathematics, reading performance of public schools at the state and district level

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2025 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings. The report includes more than 79,000 public schools that are ranked at the state and district level.

The 2025 Best Elementary and Best Middle Schools rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education. For district-level rankings, at least two of the top performing schools must rank in the top 75% of the overall elementary or middle school rankings to qualify for district-level recognition.

"The 2025 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings offer parents a way to evaluate how schools are providing a high-quality education and preparing students for future success," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "The data empowers families and communities to advocate for their children's education. Research continues to indicate that how students perform academically at these early grade levels is a big factor in their success in high school and beyond."

The rankings methodology focused on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts, while accounting for student background and achievement in core subjects. Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the overall score.

