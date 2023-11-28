U.S. News to Debut Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in 2024

News provided by

U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

New ratings of outpatient surgical centers provide additional resources for patients seeking care.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the addition of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers to its annual series of ratings evaluating health care sites. With more than half of all U.S. surgeries categorized as same-day procedures, patients in need of a knee replacement, a colonoscopy or any one of numerous other procedures will now be able to find the objective data they need to choose the same-day specialized surgery center that best meets their health care needs.

The Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers methodology will combine relevant measures to produce a composite rating for each of several key specialty areas: orthopedics & spine, gastroenterology, urology, and ophthalmology.

CareJourney, the market leader in provider cost and quality data, is the data partner for the new ratings, which will allow consumers to consider the facility's rate of emergency room visits, excess costs from avoidable complications and more.

"These upcoming Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings rely on our data collaboration with CareJourney and are a meaningful step forward in providing data driven health care insights to consumers," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "Whatever stage of life someone is in, our growing volume of health analysis rankings and ratings gives them a trusted starting point to make vetted, informed decisions about their health care journey."

"CareJourney is excited to make broadly available this first-of-its-kind data via our partnership with U.S. News, increasing the ability to make informed decisions about a person's health care," said Chris Lester, head of product at CareJourney. "Ambulatory surgical centers are an increasingly important component of consumer choice, and enabling access to quality and outcomes data relevant to this care setting is a major step in our mission to bring more transparency in health care."

With its planned release in the second quarter of 2024, Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers complements U.S. News' expanding health rankings and ratings including Best Hospitals, Best Children's Hospitals, Best Senior Living, Best Nursing Homes, Best OTC Medicine & Health Products and Best Diets.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About CareJourney
CareJourney is trusted by more than 150 customers as the healthcare industry's best source of provider cost and quality data, powered by AI, machine learning, data-driven physician taxonomies, 900+ chronic condition and procedure episodes, and a transparent methodology. CareJourney's clinically relevant and actionable analytics enable organizations to build and grow networks, improve provider performance, identify network integrity, strengthen referrals, and better manage at-risk populations.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

