U.S. News Unveils 2025 Best Leaders

The recognition honors 25 outstanding individuals who are making significant strides in business, education, health care and public service.



WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and data journalism, today announced the honorees of its Best Leaders recognition program. The 2025 edition spotlights 25 extraordinary individuals across public service, business, health care and education whose work is advancing critical sectors impacting our country and every American.

Best Leaders were selected based on key leadership traits, including empathy, generosity, and humility. U.S. News partnered with global market research firm The Harris Poll to conduct a nationally representative survey identifying the leadership characteristics Americans value most. Visitors to the U.S. News website were then invited to submit their nominations of leaders earlier this year.

"The relaunch of our 'Best Leaders' program underscores the urgent need to highlight individuals who are not just leading, but transforming important areas of our country. The 2025 honorees represent the very best of leadership today, demonstrating the vital traits and impactful work that define their preeminence in their respective fields," said Eric Gertler, U.S. News' executive chairman and CEO. "By identifying these 25 visionaries through our rigorous, data-driven selection process, we hope that our users will not only gain insight into effective leadership but also find inspiration to drive positive change in their own communities."

The 2025 Best Leaders are:

Business

Education

Health Care

Public Service

A panel of expert judges – including respected leaders from across industries – evaluated the submissions. Among the judges were Alex Azar, former secretary for the United States Department of Health and Human Services; Lindsey Johnson, president and CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association; Ezekiel Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives and chairperson for the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania; Kavita Patel, venture partner, New Enterprise Associates; Arun Ramanathan, CEO, PowerMyLearning; Chip Kahn, president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals; Dan Porterfield, president of the Aspen Institute; Freeman Hrabowski III, former president, University of Maryland Baltimore County; and Christine Todd Whitman, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and president of the Whitman Strategy Group; and Teresa Carlson, president, General Catalyst Institute.

All honorees will be recognized November 18 at a reception held by U.S. News in Washington, D.C.

The 2025 Best Leaders program was made possible by the generous support of the NobleReach Foundation.

Learn more about the 2025 Best Leaders at usnews.com/best-leaders .

