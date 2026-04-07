U.S. News Unveils 2026 Best Graduate Schools

The new edition features updates to Sciences, Fine Arts and specialty Business rankings.

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The rankings are a resource for students pursuing postgraduate education, offering evaluations of programs in fields like law, business, medicine, engineering, education and nursing.

While all disciplines return with the same ranking factors and weights as the prior edition, this year brings a few key updates, all aimed at helping prospective graduate students make informed decisions.

In this edition:

Expanded program coverage and data: Utilizing an enhanced data collection framework, the Business rankings now feature over six times as many schools compared to previous editions in specialty fields such as marketing, finance and management. Computer science program profiles on USNews.com feature expanded data on admissions, costs and program offerings.



Comprehensive rankings refreshes: This year's edition includes fully updated rankings for all Health disciplines (excluding physician assistant and social work), the first full refresh for Sciences doctoral programs since 2022, and the return of Master's in Fine Arts rankings for the first time since 2020.

Because each program is different, the rankings methodologies vary by discipline and graduate degree level.

"We know a graduate degree is a major commitment. That is why we are dedicated to methodologies that thoroughly examine a wide range of factors, from research excellence to career success," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "These rankings are a powerful tool for prospective students, offering clarity and confidence as they approach their most critical educational choice."

Best Business Schools: MBA (Full-Time)

1. Stanford University

2. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

3. University of Chicago (Booth)

Best Law Schools

1. Stanford University

2. University of Chicago (tie)

2. Yale University (tie)

Best Education Schools

1. University of Wisconsin – Madison

2. Northwestern University (tie)

2. University of Florida (tie)

2. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor (tie)

Best Engineering Schools

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. Stanford University

3. University of California, Berkeley

Best Nursing Schools: Master's Programs

1. Emory University

2. Johns Hopkins University

3. Duke University (tie)

3. Ohio State University (tie)

Best Nursing Schools: DNP Programs

1. Johns Hopkins University

2. Emory University

3. Rush University

Best Fine Arts Schools: Master's (MFA)

1. Yale University

2. Carnegie Mellon University (tie)

2. Rhode Island School of Design (tie)

2. University of California – Los Angeles (tie)

2. Virginia Commonwealth University (tie)

Best Medical Schools: Research

Schools placing in the top tier include the following: Baylor College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Emory University, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Alix), Ohio State University, University of California – Los Angeles (Geffen), University of California – San Diego, University of California – San Francisco, University of Colorado, University of Florida, University of Pittsburgh, University of Rochester, University of South Florida (Morsani), University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, Yale University.

Best Medical Schools: Primary Care

Schools placing in the top tier include the following: Dartmouth College (Geisel), East Carolina University (Brody), Saint Louis University, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of California – Davis, University of California – San Diego, University of California – San Francisco, University of Hawaii – Manoa (Burns), University of Kansas Medical Center, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska Medical Center, University of New Mexico, University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Western University of Health Sciences, William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

U.S. News' education portfolio of resources includes the Scholarship Finder tool which provides potential and current graduate students with access to financial aid options and scholarships.

For more information, visit Best Graduate Schools and use #BestGradSchools on Facebook, X (formally Twitter), TikTok and Instagram.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.