U.S. News Unveils the 2024 Best Cars for the Money Awards

Honda and Kia dominate in this year's awards, which include an inaugural recognition for the best plug-in hybrid SUV.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards . Covering 11 automotive categories – including the inaugural Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money – the awards highlight cars, SUVs and minivans that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value.

U.S. News will recognize the recipients of the Best Cars for the Money awards at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show on Thursday, January 18 at 1:20 p.m.

"The Best Car for the Money winners represent vehicles that provide an excellent ownership experience and excel when it comes to long-term value," says Liz Opsitnik, Executive Editor, U.S. News.

"We're proud to include plug-in hybrid SUVs for the first time, with the 2024 Kia Sportage PHEV securing the Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money award," Opsitnik added.

Honda and Kia each won four Best Car for the Money awards across multiple categories. The Honda Civic , Honda Odyssey and Kia Soul – each previous winner in their respective categories for multiple years – have showcased commitment to low ownership costs, top safety ratings and great driving dynamics. Hyundai earned three awards, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 claiming its first win in the Electric SUV class thanks in part to its cutting-edge technology features, spacious interior and competitive estimated five-year ownership costs.

Each award winner has the best combination of quality and value in its class. U.S. News assesses quality based on the vehicle's overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings , which are based on safety and reliability data as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. Value is measured by evaluating transaction price data and projected five-year ownership costs. Read more about our methodology here .

