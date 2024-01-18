U.S. News Unveils the 2024 Best Cars for the Money Awards

Honda and Kia dominate in this year's awards, which include an inaugural recognition for the best plug-in hybrid SUV.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards. Covering 11 automotive categories – including the inaugural Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money – the awards highlight cars, SUVs and minivans that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value.

U.S. News will recognize the recipients of the Best Cars for the Money awards at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show on Thursday, January 18 at 1:20 p.m.

"The Best Car for the Money winners represent vehicles that provide an excellent ownership experience and excel when it comes to long-term value," says Liz Opsitnik, Executive Editor, U.S. News. 

"We're proud to include plug-in hybrid SUVs for the first time, with the 2024 Kia Sportage PHEV securing the Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money award," Opsitnik added.

Honda and Kia each won four Best Car for the Money awards across multiple categories. The Honda Civic, Honda Odyssey and Kia Soul – each previous winner in their respective categories for multiple years – have showcased commitment to low ownership costs, top safety ratings and great driving dynamics. Hyundai earned three awards, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 claiming its first win in the Electric SUV class thanks in part to its cutting-edge technology features, spacious interior and competitive estimated five-year ownership costs.

Winner

Category

2024 Honda Civic

Best Compact Car for the Money

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Best Compact SUV for the Money

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best Electric SUV for the Money

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Best Hybrid Car for the Money

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid

Best Hybrid SUV for the Money

2024 Honda Accord

Best Midsize Car for the Money

2024 Honda Odyssey

Best Minivan for the Money

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV

Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money

2024 Honda Passport

Best 2-Row SUV for the Money

2024 Kia Telluride

Best 3-Row SUV for the Money

2024 Kia Soul

Best Subcompact SUV for the Money

Each award winner has the best combination of quality and value in its class.  U.S. News assesses quality based on the vehicle's overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, which are based on safety and reliability data as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. Value is measured by evaluating transaction price data and projected five-year ownership costs. Read more about our methodology here.

About U.S. News Best Cars
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale. U.S. News Best Cars helped more than 61 million visitors over the past year, with over 65% of consumers actively shopping for a car.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

