U.S. News Welcomes Dafna Linzer as Editorial Director

News provided by

U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

11 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in empowering informed decisions through news, rankings and advice, is pleased to announce that Dafna Linzer has joined the company as its editorial director and executive vice president. In this role, Linzer will be responsible for editorial and business strategies that further engage consumers, increase synergy between editorial products, and elevate the company's brand. 

Linzer has spent much of the last two decades as a reporter, editor and news executive leading coverage of Washington, politics and policy, national security and diplomacy at a number of decorated institutions including The Washington Post, NBC News and POLITICO. While at POLITICO, Linzer oversaw publication of the Dobbs draft opinion and led the publication's 2022 award-winning series on the Supreme Court. 

Linzer's journalism has garnered many accolades. Her work on race disparities in presidential pardons – which resulted in a book she co-authored, Shades of Mercy – led to clemency and pardons for two of the featured subjects and was recognized by the American Bar Association. In addition, Linzer's reporting on Guantanamo during the Obama presidency was honored by the Overseas Press Club. 

Linzer also has deep experience in foreign policy, having served as a correspondent and senior editor for The Associated Press for nearly a decade, reporting from more than a dozen countries across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. 

"Dafna's esteemed news leadership and understanding of Washington politics will be essential for the continued evolution of U.S. News," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO. "Consumers have relied on our trustworthy journalism to help make their important life decisions for the last 90 years. As we look to build upon the services and information we provide to them, Dafna's varied and deep experiences in journalism and the products, partnerships and events that support quality content will serve to truly enhance our readers' journeys."

"I am thrilled to join U.S. News and an environment that is committed to rigorous journalism," said Linzer. "U.S. News' storied history and commitment to providing balanced, data-driven news and service journalism, led by such talented editorial and business teams, is indispensable in today's media landscape."

With this appointment, Brian Kelly will serve as editor-at-large and executive vice president, creating strategic partnerships locally and globally.

The role is based in New York. 

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

Also from this source

Switzerland Is No. 1 in the World, According to 2023 Best Countries Report

U.S. News Reveals 2023-2024 Best High Schools Rankings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.