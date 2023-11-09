Sixth annual Future of Video highlights the business of streaming, November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey, CA

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research shows a dramatic increase in the use of ad-based video services, as the number of US internet households that recently used an AVOD/FAST video streaming service increased from 31% in Q1 2023 to 41% in Q3 2023. The research firm's Video Service Consumer Insights Dashboard highlights the key metrics in streaming and video services, with trending data based on Parks Associates' ongoing consumer survey work of US internet households.

Use of Ad-supported Business Models Jumps to 41% In US Households, up from 31% Six Months Ago

Parks Associates will host its sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media on November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. The agenda features industry leaders from AiBUY, ESPN, Google, Hallmark Media, LG, Love Stories TV, Paramount, Red Nation Television Network, Sling TV, XUMO, and more. The event is sponsored by Adeia, AiBUY, Bango, FPT Software, JW Player, Penthera, and SymphonyAI Media.

Future of Video will start on November 15 with the session "AVOD and FAST: Making Sense of New Hybrid Models," to discuss the strategies and successes behind these hybrid models, featuring the following speakers:

Evan Bregman, GM, Streaming, Tastemade

Daniel Gagliardi, VP, Digital Distribution and Business Development, FilmRise

Samuel Harowitz, VP, Content Acquisition and Partnerships, Tubi

Brian Kline, President and COO, Penthera

Mark Moeder, CEO, SymphonyAI Media

Scott Olechowski, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Plex

That same day, Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates, will present in the session "Tracking FAST and AVOD," where she will discuss the changing dynamics among consumers, streaming content, and services. She will share new research from Parks Associates to illustrate new bundling and partnership strategies for service providers in the OTT service space.

"The use of ad-supported services such as AVOD and FAST grew to 41% this quarter, confirming past predictions that more consumers will find these cost-effective options appealing," Lee said. "Streaming providers are raising prices and cracking down on account sharing in search of profitability, but consumers are struggling to make ends meet. Ad-supported business models are a win-win for both parties."

Future of Video features Parks Associates' analysts moderating all sessions, with insights, data, and analysis from the firm's ongoing consumer and industry research, including the Streaming Video Tracker.

To register or for more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or contact [email protected]

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact on the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

