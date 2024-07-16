SHANGHAI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USI is delighted to announce the official opening of its new Tonala Site in a grand ceremony on July 16th. The ceremony was attended by prominent guests, including Roberto Arechederra as Jalisco Governor's Rep and Economic Minister of the state, Sergio Chavez Mayor of Tonala Municipality; Alfonso Olvera Economic minister of Tonalá and Guillermo del Rio, Index Chamber President. The event took place in Industrial park Axis, located in Nuevo Periférico Oriente, and highlighted the company's strategic vision and commitment to growth in the region.

USI Expands Global Footprint: New Completion of Tonala Site in Mexico

Bernardo Santos, General Manager of the Guadalajara and Tonala Sites in Mexico, shared his mission for the new facility, emphasizing the commitment to innovation, quality, and community engagement. Santos will affirm, "Our mission at the Tonala Site is to foster a collaborative environment where cutting-edge technology and local talent come together to drive success and contribute to the region's economic development."

Matthew Behringer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations Development and General Manager of North American Operations, addressed the business landscape and the significant role the Tonala Site will play in USI's expansion strategy. "The Tonala Site represents a pivotal step in our North American operations, enabling us to enhance our service capabilities and better meet the needs of our clients in this dynamic market."

Representing the USI headquarters, Clement Chen, Corporate Senior Vice President of GS&S/COD, stated the company's strategic goals for sustainability and the importance of Mexico within this framework. Chen highlighted, "As a responsible member of our planet-wise enterprises for business sustainability alliance, USI prioritizes Sustainable Development Goals through four core strategies: Low Carbon, Circular, Collaborative, and Inclusive. In 2023, our GDL factory achieved a 100% Green Electricity Ratio. The sustainability program will soon extend to our Tonalá factory, reinforcing our dedication to responsible business practices and environmental stewardship."

Roberto Arechederra, Jalisco Governor Rep., said, "The announcement of this investment by USI opens the door to continue consolidating what has been happening since 1962 in the state of Jalisco, a long-term vision, where innovation and high technology are part of our DNA, manufacturing and quality work. They operate with a long-term vision. In Jalisco, we feel very honored that USI has trusted the state since 1997, and we celebrate this technology that USI is going to make in Jalisco, and we celebrate its expansion in our country and our state."

Sergio Chavez, Mayor of Tonala Municipality, said, "Tonalá is the fifth most populated municipality in Jalisco, with enormous growth, and what a few months ago was just empty land, today there will be technology that will be exported to Europe, Asia and America. We are talking about an investment of almost 82 million USD with 3,000 new jobs, and that is what we mayors have to promote. We must make the investment arrive, take care of them and help them with the necessary permits."

The Tonala Site is poised to become a center of excellence, driving technological advancements and contributing to the local economy. USI is excited to embark on this new chapter and looks forward to the positive impact the site will have on the region and beyond.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. With Asteelflash and Hirschmann Car Communication, USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE USI