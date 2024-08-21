UTime Limited Announces Ambitious AI Health Strategy and Strategic Collaboration

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) ("UTime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its ambitious strategy for advancing AI-driven health solutions. Recognizing the growing value and potential of smart health technologies, UTime is committing significant investments to expand its smart medical wearable products business.

In strategic collaboration with Dr. Ehud Baron, a renowned figure in medical technology innovation, UTime is set to enhance its offerings in blood pressure measurement and extend into hemodynamic and health mapping products. Dr. Baron will collaborate with UTime's team to develop comprehensive plans for a diverse range of health product lines. The initial focus will be on optimizing UTime's flagship blood pressure monitoring watch. Upon successful development, the Company plans to further expand its product range to address a wide spectrum of smart healthcare needs.

Additionally, UTime intends to launch a variety of products focusing on smart detection of key health indicators, such as heart rate and sleep monitoring devices.

Hengcong Qiu, Chairman of UTime, commented, "We believe that our strategic cooperation with Dr. Ehud Baron and our AI-enabled healthcare initiatives will spearhead key growth opportunities for UTime, positioning us at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare technology sector."

About UTime Limited

UTime Ltd., established in 2008, provides cost-effective mobile devices to consumers globally and to help low-income individuals from established markets, including the United States and emerging markets to have better access to updated mobile technology. Since 2024, UTime has been committed to transforming health and wellness through innovative medical wearable technologies. By leveraging cutting-edge research and strategic partnerships, UTime aims to provide effective solutions for disease prevention and health management on a global scale. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.utimeworld.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the ability of the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Report in Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 30, 2024. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Eaky Tan

[email protected]