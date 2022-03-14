Valencia Technologies Appoints Alexandra Rogers, M.D. to lead eCoin® Procedural Training

VALENCIA, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valencia Technologies, a privately held company, today announced the appointment of Alexandra Rogers, M.D. as Vice President of Procedural Training, effective March 2022. As a fellowship trained urologist and high-volume implanter in the eCoin® pivotal study, Dr. Rogers has extensive clinical experience in treating overactive bladder (OAB). In her role, Dr. Rogers will lead Valencia's procedural training initiatives for physicians to ensure quality and safety with the launch of the novel tibial implant therapy for urge urinary incontinence (UUI).

"It is my great pleasure to welcome Dr. Rogers to the Valencia team as we move quickly to expand access to eCoin® with a robust physician training program," said Stacy Chambliss, Chief Executive Officer. "With her prior experience implanting eCoin®, deep knowledge of third-line therapies, as well as her clear commitment to quality and consistency across physician implanters of eCoin, Dr. Rogers is the ideal candidate to lead our physician training program."

Dr. Rogers served as a urologist at Sansum Clinical in Santa Barbara for the last nine years where she had a focused interest in all OAB therapies including tibial implants. Her critical role in advancing with the eCoin® pivotal study, which was the basis for recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the eCoin® device, solidified her commitment to deliver with accountability this unique therapy to a poorly managed population. Dr. Rogers earned her M.D. from Wake Forest Medical School and performed her Urology residency at the Mayo Clinic program before completing a fellowship in female urology at the Tower Urology Institute for Continence.

About Valencia Technologies Corporation

Valencia Technologies Corporation ("Valencia") is a private medical technology company located in Valencia, California. The company designed and manufactured its eCoin® device for the treatment of urinary urge incontinence (UUI). Learn more about Valencia at www.valenciatechnologies.com or the eCoin® device at www.eCoin.us.

