Vallejo City Council approves $900k settlement in Vallejo Police Department's Badge Bending Whistleblower Case

News provided by

The Law Firm of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer

15 Sep, 2023, 09:03 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vallejo, CA City Council met behind closed doors Tuesday night, September 12, 2023, and approved a $900,000 pretrial settlement in the case of Police Captain John Whitney who had been terminated after blowing the whistle on the badge bending rituals of some Vallejo Police Department Officers.

Continue Reading
John Whitney said that he meant it when he took an oath to uphold ethics and the public trust. The settlement from the City of Vallejo, CA helps to vindicate me from the damage the City caused me, my family and my community.
John Whitney said that he meant it when he took an oath to uphold ethics and the public trust. The settlement from the City of Vallejo, CA helps to vindicate me from the damage the City caused me, my family and my community.
Jayme Walker is a the lead attorney and a Partner with Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer the firm who represented Plainfiff, John Whitney.
Jayme Walker is a the lead attorney and a Partner with Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer the firm who represented Plainfiff, John Whitney.

In 2019, Vallejo Police Captain John Whitney learned that an officer had bent his badge to commemorate the times he had fired his weapons at civilians. Given this wasn't the first time Whitney had learned of such a practice, he told the Chief they needed a department wide investigation. He wanted officers to be held accountable if they were found to be glorifying police shootings. When the Chief refused, Captain Whitney reported badge bending to the mayor and the City Manager. Within weeks he was placed on administrative leave for leaking confidential information and was later fired from Vallejo, allegedly for deleting data from his cell phone. In a letter of support, the mayor later said he believed Whitney was fired for "airing Vallejo's dirty laundry". Whitney brought claims against the City of Vallejo, CA for whistleblower retaliation. This week, Vallejo agreed to settle his case for $900,000.00 just a month before the civil trial was about to begin. 

Lead attorney, Jayme Walker, a Partner with the law firm Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, who represented Mr. Whitney, stated, "John Whitney crossed the thin blue line to hold police officers accountable for excessive force and the practice of badge bending which glorified police shootings. Instead of commending him as a hero, the City of Vallejo terminated him. Now he has finally been vindicated and this settlement will hopefully send a positive message to all police officers who have the courage to stand up and do the right thing." 

When hearing of the settlement, Captain Whitney said, "The city of Vallejo and some officers in the department tried to silence me by ruining my career. I took an oath to uphold ethics and public trust and I meant it. What the City did damaged me, my family, and the community. This settlement vindicates me, and I hope the city will now do what it takes to repair the damage Badge bending did to the community."

SOURCE The Law Firm of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer

Also from this source

El Ayuntamiento de Vallejo aprueba un acuerdo de 900,000 dólares en el caso de los denunciantes de falsificación de placas del Departamento de Policía de Vallejo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.