Vantage Awarded “Best-in-Class Social Copy Trading” Yet Again

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker, Vantage (or Vantage Markets), is honoured to receive the prestigious " Best-in-Class Social Copy Trading " award from Forexbrokers.com for the second consecutive year. This accolade reaffirms Vantage's unwavering commitment to excellence in the copy trading space.

Forexbrokers.com, a global review authority that provides unbiased forex broker reviews, recognised Vantage for its exceptional advancements in its copy trading feature. The award was given based on quantitative data and qualitative observations collected by Forexbrokers.com, coupled with the quality opinions from their in-house expert researchers.

Copy trading is a popular trading strategy that allows individuals to replicate the trades of more experienced traders, known as Signal Providers. Novice traders can connect with signal providers and copy their trades in real-time. By doing so, copy trading aims to democratise trading, offering traders the opportunity to draw on the expertise of others, simplifying the trading process, and fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment within the financial markets.

Since its launch, Vantage has continuously improved its copy trading features in the Vantage app, making it more seamless, with new functional tabs and a profit-sharing feature. Moving forward, Vantage plans to make copy trading more personalised, with a wider variety of account types and currency options to choose from.

Lian Jie, Assistant Director of App Marketing, Vantage says, "Being awarded 'Best-in-Class Social Copy Trading' award for two years in a row is a testament to our commitment to pushing the gold standard in client experience.

Copy trading is a crucial entry point for novice traders, and we have a responsibility to ensure it is intuitive for them to adopt it seamlessly as part of their trading journey. Our Vantage app also empowers Signal Providers to showcase their trading performance and insights, so copy traders can find signal providers most suited to their requirements. Here at Vantage, we never stop innovating and improving."

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

