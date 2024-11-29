EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation has partnered with Fresh Start, an Edinburgh-based charity helping people who have been homeless establish themselves in their new home through the provision of goods and services. They work to end the cycle of homelessness and for a better life for those living in poverty.

VANTAGE FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH FRESH START TO SUPPORT EDINBURGH COMMUNITIES

Fresh Start was established in 1999 from a desire to help and support their community where issues such as homelessness, deprivation and poverty were prevalent. Taking a person-centered approach, the organisation began to distribute Starter Packs, which are packs of essential household items to help people establish themselves in their new home.

They are now distributing over 14,000 packs per year and helping over 2,000 people. They have also expanded to offer more services over the years in response to the needs of the people in their communities, such as providing kitchen appliances, cooking classes and painting and decorating services.

Vantage Foundation visited Fresh Start in November to pledge support for their cause by sponsoring Starter Packs. "We are pleased to support Fresh Start in their mission to help people make a home for themselves," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "Their mission firmly resonates with us and this partnership is a reflection of our own commitment to address invisible challenges to social immobility."

"We want to give people an opportunity to make themselves feel at home," explained Jen McQuistan, Corporate Partnership Officer at Fresh Start. "It is important for them to have a space to call their own and develop a true sense of belonging in the community."

For more information on Fresh Start and how you can get involved, visit their website at https://www.freshstartweb.org.uk/

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

