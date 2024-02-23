LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation is proud to announce its strategic partnership with The IREDE Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to empowering children between the ages of 0 - 18 living with limb loss in Nigeria to live self-sufficient lives by giving them prosthetic limbs.

Vantage Foundation partners with The IREDE Foundation to empower child amputees in Nigeria

IREDE founder, Crystal Chigbu's daughter was born in 2009 with a congenital limb deformity requiring amputation at 27 months old. Since then, her daughter has needed to use a prosthetic limb. Crystal realised there was a significant lack of resources for children like her daughter, and established the IREDE Foundation in 2012 to change the narrative around disability in Nigeria and in Africa at large.

Vantage Foundation visited The IREDE Foundation in February to pledge support for their cause. "We are thrilled to support the IREDE Foundation to make a positive impact on the lives of Nigerian children with limb loss," said Steven Xie, Executive Director, Vantage Foundation. "As a partner of The IREDE Foundation, we will provide holistic support to these champions in Nigeria, and provide the opportunities they deserve to thrive."

Since its inception, The IREDE Foundation has been at the forefront of advocacy and empowerment for these children, whom they call champions. They have provided over 528 custom-made prosthetic limbs to 479 children across 35 states in Nigeria for free, and they have continued to maintain and replace these prosthetics as the children grow. They have also enhanced these children's access to education and empowered them to pursue their dreams through the provision of educational scholarships.

"IREDE is honored to have representatives of Vantage Foundation visit us in Nigeria and see our vision become a reality through our champions," said Crystal. "Together, we are creating a more inclusive world for all."

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team in 2023. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

About The IREDE Foundation

Founded in 2012, the IREDE Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of children with limb loss in Nigeria. For more information, please visit

www.theiredefoundation.org

